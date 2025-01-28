Moana 2 has now been playing in theaters for over two months, and although things have finally slowed down for Dwayne Johnson's animated sequel at the box office, the film has still found success that has extended well beyond the legs of the original. At the time of writing, Moana 2 currently sits at $449 million domestically and $576 million internationally for a worldwide haul of $1.02 billion, and the film is poised to pass the $450 million domestic mark today when the next batch of numbers come in. This $449 million and soon to be $450 million total is enough to make Moana 2 the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2024 at the domestic box office, but still $19 million short of Wicked, which has hauled in $468 million domestically thus far.

At the global box office in 2024, Moana 2 is the third-highest-grossing movie of the year and one of only three to hit the fabled $1 billion mark along with Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. Moana 2 is even inside the top four at the international box office, sitting in the #4 spot at the time of writing, meaning it is one of the top four biggest movies of 2024, no matter how you slice it. Moana 2 also recently became one of the top 10 highest-grossing digitally animated movies ever, passing Zootopia but still short of Despicable Me 3, and it is also one of the top 20 highest-grossing sequels of all-time at the domestic box office, beating The Dark Knight Rises but still short of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Will There Be Another ‘Moana’ Movie?

While things have been relatively quiet on a potential third animated Moana movie, there is an upcoming live-action Moana movie that will see Dwayne Johnson return to the role of Maui, but Auli'i Cravalho will be replaced in the titular role as Moana by Catherine Laga-aia. The film will be written by Dana Ledoux Miller and based on the Moana movies by Jared Bush, and Thomas Kail will direct. The live-action Moana movie has been set for release on July 10, 2026, making it a prime candidate to be one of the biggest summer blockbusters of the year and also potentially one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time.

Moana 2 is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

7 10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Moana 2 Release Date November 27, 2024 Runtime 100 Minutes Director David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller Writers Dana Ledoux Miller, Jared Bush, Jason Hand, Ron Clements, John Musker Franchise(s) Disney Cast Auli'i Cravalho Moana

Dwayne Johnson Maui

Alan Tudyk Hei Hei

See All Cast & Crew

FIND TICKETS