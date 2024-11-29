After Moana became such a hit for Disney in 2016, everyone expected its sequel to be a major box office hit, and early results are delivering on that. In a record-breaking opening Wednesday that is almost impossible to believe no matter how long you stare at it, Moana 2 grossed an unbelievable $57 million at the domestic box office, leaving the film just outside the top 30 highest-grossing movies of the year. In only one day, Moana 2 has nearly eclipsed the entire domestic box office total of Joker: Folie à Deux, the colossal flop that whimpered out of theaters with only $58 million domestically. With a reported budget of around $150 million — $100 million less than Joker 2 — Moana 2 is already positioned to be a major profit for Disney.

Nearly out-earning Joker: Folie à Deux, which was expected to be a major superhero tentpole after the first became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at the time, is far from the only impressive feat that Moana 2 has accomplished. The animated film’s $57 million opening Wednesday is also the fourth highest-grossing day of any animated movie ever, trailing only the two opening days for Incredibles 2, which earned $71 million and $58 million, and also Inside Out 2, another animated film form $2024 that had a strong opening day of $68 million. Moana also had the fourth-biggest domestic Wednesday of all time, falling just $1 million short of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, but also sitting behind The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which opened to $68 and $62 million on a Wednesday, respectively.

'Moana 2's Box Office Domination Is Only Just Beginning

As it currently stands, Moana 2 is already one of the year's highest-grossing movies, and the film has only been in theaters for a few days. Its $57 million domestic total will certainly look inconsequential by the end of the weekend, and especially by the end of its theatrical run. At this point, it would be surprising to see Moana 2 finish its theatrical run as anything less than one of the top 5-10 highest-grossing movies of the year. Dwayne Johnson stars in Moana 2, along with Auli’i Cravalho, Temuera Morrison, and Alan Tudyk.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Moana 2
Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean.
Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller
Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda
Runtime 100 Minutes
Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker
prequel(s) Moana

