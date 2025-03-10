The most recent box office weekend saw strong domestic ticket sales turn into major milestones reached by plenty of projects. From the impressive arrival of Mickey 17 to Captain America: Brave New World's continued rise through the financial ranks, there's much for film fans to admire. However, many likely didn't expect another winner of the weekend to hail from Polynesian shores, with Disney's Moana 2 edging ever-closer to its next, and likely final, box office milestone.

After another $321,000 during Moana 2's most recent 15th weekend in domestic theaters, the hugely successful sequel now sits just $80,000 away from hitting $460 million domestically. Add this to the $595 million it has made in overseas markets, and Moana 2 boasts an impressive $1.05 billion in global revenue, making it the third-highest-grossing movie released in 2024, the tenth at the all-time animated box office worldwide, and the 45th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Given Moana 2 is still available in around 400 theaters, and accounting for a drop-off in ticket sales from weekend to weekday, the sequel should bridge the aforementioned gap and hit its last milestone within the next few days. A $460 million domestic box office haul makes Moana 2 the sixth highest-grossing animated movie in US box office history, sadly falling just $17 million short of surpassing Frozen II and entering the top 5. Nevertheless, this success for Disney with the Moana title proves undoubtedly that the choice to extend the franchise is for the better, with the upcoming live-action reinvention of the story likely to also hit the billion-dollar mark at the summer 2026 box office.

When Will 'Moana 2' Be Available to Stream?