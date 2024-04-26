The Big Picture Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in Moana 2, expressing his passion for the character and honoring his late grandfather in the role.

Moana 2 will see most of the original cast returning.

The sequel will follow Moana on a new dangerous adventure in the far seas of Oceania, set to release exclusively in theaters on November 27.

Roughly two weeks after CinemaCon 2024 debuted new footage for the highly anticipated sequel, one of the film's biggest stars took to social media to share a new look. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted several photos on his personal Instagram which show him in the Disney studio, recording new lines as Maui in Moana 2. The first Moana, which released in 2016, was a global phenomenon that earned well over $600 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for two Oscars in the Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song categories.

The Rock expressed his passion for returning to voice the character of Maui once more:

"So much fun becoming MAUI again - a character that changed my life in many ways - including the character of MAUI being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one of my truest honors to bring to life and share. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey."

It's clear this character and franchise means everything to Johnson, who was an integral part in the success of the first film. Moana is one of the most beloved animated family movies of all time, landing at a 95% rating from critics and 89% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's a joy to see the cast so lit up about rekindling that joy for so many people with an all-new sequel. Moana is a classic coming of age tale that is ultimately about a young girl connecting with her roots and overcoming impossible odds.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Moana 2’?

The sequel to Moana was originally going to be a Disney+ series, but in February 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the show was being reworked into a feature film. Most of the original cast is expected to return, including Auli'i Cravalho as the titular character, Johnson as Maui, Rachel House as Moana's grandmother, and Star Wars icon Temura Morrison as Moana's father. One of the most shocking reveals was that iconic songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda would not return for the sequel, and will instead be replaced by an ensemble of several artists inlcuding Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i. The official plot synopsis for the sequel that was unveiled along with the first teaser describes the sequel as Moana venturing into the far seas of Oceania on a dangerous adventure after receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors.

Moana is available to watch on Disney+, and Moana 2 is currently set to release exclusively in theaters November 27. Check out Johnson's photos below and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the sequel.

