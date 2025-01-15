Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and few stars have a bigger draw at the box office. While no film is guaranteed to haul in $1 billion during its theatrical run, The Rock’s movies generally perform exceptionally well, enough so that his box office total has hit a career-defining milestone. Thanks to the success of Moana 2 and Red One, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s global career box office total has crossed the $15 billion mark. The lion’s share of this box office total comes from international earnings, where his movies have earned north of $9.6 billion, and his domestic total sits around the $5.3 billion mark. The Rock’s career box office total was below $14 billion only a few months ago, but Disney’s animated sequel and his holiday thriller with Chris Evans have lifted it to new heights.

The highest-grossing movie of Dwayne Johnson’s career is Furious 7, the seventh installment in the Fast & Furious franchise that grossed over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, with more than $1.1 billion coming from international earnings and $350 million domestically. The second-highest-grossing movie of Dwayne Johnson’s career also comes from the Fast & Furious franchise; The Fate of the Furious, which dropped two years after Furious 7, earned $1.2 million globally with only $225 million domestically and a hefty $1 billion from international earnings. Moana 2 is currently the third-highest-grossing movie of Johnson’s career, and it is approaching $1 billion, with $990 million in the bank and likely to cross the next milestone in the next week.

What Movies Does Dwayne Johnson Have Coming Up?

Johnson will next be seen in The Smashing Machine, the A24 biopic detailing the life of UFC fighter Mark Kerr which recently completed production but does not yet have an official release date. He’s also expected to reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in the 11th and final Fast & Furious movie, and he will star alongside Jason Statham in Hobbs & Shaw 2, which is currently in development but has not been officially greenlit to begin production. He’ll also reprise his role as Maui in an upcoming live-action Moana film that’s currently in production and is expected to release on July 20, 2026.

Moana 2 is still playing in most theaters everywhere.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes

