Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Moana 2'Moana 2 has officially set sail into theaters, returning audiences to the expansive oceanic world of Disney's 2016 hit. Once again, we see Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) embark on an epic quest to join forces with Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to save her people on Motunui. As one would expect from a sequel to a major feature film, Moana 2 comes packed with plenty of new characters, including a brand-new villain.

Moana 2 is already looking like a potential big hit for Disney, already setting records during a busy Thanksgiving box office that also includes Wicked and Gladiator II. It seems the House of Mouse's bet has paid off, seeing how Moana 2 began its lifespan as a surprise sequel following a restructuring from a Disney+ show into a theatrical feature. This might lead some to think Moana 2 is a one-off continuation, but if the film's significant end-credits scene is any indication, this is not the last time we'll see Moana. All in all, the future of the Moana franchise is looking bright...or shall we say...shiny?

Nalo Plots His Revenge in the End-Credits Scene of 'Moana 2'

The ending of Moana 2 itself leads to some pretty big developments for the oceans that Moana and her companions call home. With the help of Moni (Hualalai Chung), Loto (Rose Matafeo), Kele (David Fane), Heihei (Alan Tudyk), and Pua, Moana and Maui succeed in linking the world's oceans once again after besting the fearsome thunder god Nalo (Tofiga Fepulea'i). This all despite Moana nearly getting killed by Nalo's deadly lightning strike, but is revived and given a new magical tattoo from her ancestors (the implication being Moana is now a demigod like Maui).

Nalo may be the shadowy overarching antagonist of Moana 2, but we don't get a proper good look at the franchise's new big bad until the film's end-credits sequence. The fearsome god can be seen interrogating Matangi (Awhimai Fraser) - the shifty bat god who proved herself as an ally to Moana and her friends by helping them along in her journey. Nalo sees right through Matangi's defenses and imprisons her yet again, vowing vengeance against Moana, Maui, and the rest of humanity.

Tamatoa Returns in 'Moana 2's End-Credits Tease

Nalo isn't the only enemy that Moana and Maui have created in their numerous adventures. The end-credits scene of Moana 2 also sees the return of Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement) - the notoriously greedy giant crab that Moana and Maui faced in the first film. While it's unclear how a selfish crustacean like Tamatoa somehow made the acquaintance of an intimidating god-like Nalo, it seems fairly apparent that Tamatoa would be in the god's corner for a potential sequel.

In the original film, Tamatoa was the affluent deity hiding out in the monster-infested ocean depths. He's the one who stumbled upon Maui's mighty fishing hook that grants the demigod his powers. After singing one of the more divisive Disney villain songs, Moana and Maui succeed in getting the fishhook back, leaving Tamatoa completely humiliated.

Will We Get a 'Moana 3'?

While Moana 3 has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney at the time of this writing, Nalo, Matangi, and Tamatoa returning as a trio of characters for a third installment seems incredibly likely. There are definitely some question marks and plot developments that seem deliberately left open for an upcoming installment, as Nalo's motivations for his rivalry with Maui and his hatred for humanity are still unknown. Those are all ideas that could easily be explored and expanded upon in a sequel.

The creative team behind Moana 2 have also heavily implied that, if Moana's story does indeed continue in another film, it'll be through another feature film rather than a spin-off or a Disney+ show. This was insinuated by directors David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand during an interview with Screenrant, where they both agreed that the Moana series certainly works best on the big screen. Only time will tell if and when we'll chart our next voyage with one of Disney's best new IPs.

Moana 2 is in theaters now.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes

