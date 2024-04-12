The Big Picture Moana 2 is confirmed, bringing back Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, with new music by Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear.

Moana's success in 2016 exceeded expectations, cementing its place as a beloved Disney classic with a global impact.

The live-action adaptation of Moana is set for 2025, following the release of the animated sequel in 2024.

Make way, make way, Moana it's time you knew, the village of Motonui is coming back to our screens — and we're heading far beyond its shores too, in the surprise sequel Moana 2. CinemaCon attendees got a look at a new teaser trailer for the film featuring new music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, in addition to returning artists Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. The new film will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr., who previously worked on titles such as Raya and the Last Dragon and Megamind, while stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will return for the sequel.

Collider's Britta DeVore was able to report back about the new footage. Here's what she saw: Sharing culture in the best way possible, the folks behind Moana 2 brought Polynesian dancers on stage before rolling a clip from the upcoming Disney sequel. Sweetening the pot and closing out Disney’s presentation at this year’s CinemaCon, Johnson appeared on stage with the dancers before delivering some comments about the film. Thanking those in attendance for their “excitement,” Johnson added, “Playing the character of Maui has been one of the most life-changing experiences - one of the most life-changing roles … It’s part of my culture.” After being presented with NATO’s (National Association of Theatre Owners) Spirit of the Industry Award, Johnson rolled the clip.

In it, a new catchy song can be heard as Moana (Cravalho) charts her destiny aboard her boat. Of course, she’s accompanied by her pig, Pua, and brainless rooster, Hei Hei. With the stars as their guide, Moana maps out her course back home to her beloved family and island. The song tells us that the animated feature’s titular character has become sort of a local legend as an expert navigator and bestie to the demi-God, Maui (Johnson). As she gets closer to shore, Moana runs into her father who meets her on the open ocean and challenges her to a race. Of course, she absolutely smokes him and is greeted by her friends and loved ones on the sands of her home island.

Moana was a significant success both commercially and critically upon its release in 2016. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, and featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Foa'i, and Mancina, the film was praised for its animation, music, and voice performances, particularly those of Auli'i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Commercially, Moana grossed over $690 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2016. It performed well in both the United States and international markets, showcasing its broad appeal to families across the world.

How Popular Was 'Moana'?

Image via Disney

Critically, the film received acclaim for its empowering story, rich cultural representation, and stunning visuals. It holds a high rating on review aggregation websites such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, indicating positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The film was also nominated for several awards, including two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go."

The success of Moana extended beyond the box office, as it became a beloved part of Disney's animated film library, with its characters and music gaining lasting popularity. The film's influence is seen in various merchandise, theme park attractions, and a continued cultural impact, highlighting its status as a modern Disney classic, and immediately creating demand for more.

The live-action adaptation of the original movie is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, just a few months following the debut of the animated sequel. Johnson will return to play Maui in the live-action remake, and although Cravalho will not reprise her role as Moana in that film, she is involved in the project as an executive producer. Prior to the announcement of Moana 2, the studio had been developing the new animation as a series for Disney+ but ultimately decided to go for a release in theaters.

Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27, 2024. Moana is currently streaming on Disney+ and don't miss the rest of our coverage from CinemaCon.

