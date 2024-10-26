Moana 2 is setting sail very soon, bringing Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and many other beloved characters from the 2016 hit back to the big-screen. As per usual with a new sequel, Moana 2 is also bringing with it more than a few new characters, particularly when it comes to Moana's new crew for her incredible journey. Attendees for Moana 2's panel at the 2024 LightBox Expo got to meet some of these new characters with some brand-new clips.

During the LightBox panel for Moana 2, the film's head of story Ryan Green showed the animatics for certain sequences in the upcoming animated movie before showing the work-in-progress clips they eventually turned into. The clips show Moana recruiting three new crew members for her upcoming voyage, each of whom brings a little something special to the table. All of this is encouraged by Moana's mother, Sina (Nicole Scherzinger), who tells Moana she won't be able to just bring Hei Hei (Alan Tudyk) this time around.

First, Moana recruits and commissions a boat from Loto (Rose Matafeo) - a brilliant inventor who is very energetic and passionate about her work. Then, Moana gets help from Kele (David Fane) - a grumpy farmer who has a soft spot for the plants he tends to. Finally, Moana secures the help of Moni (Hualalai Chung) - an expert on Polynesian mythology and a superfan for all things related to Maui.

Who Stars in 'Moana 2'

Much of the cast from the first Moana film will be returning for Moana 2. This includes the first film's two main stars, those being Auli'i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Cravalho recently starred in the musical remake of Mean Girls and Wayne Johnson will be leading the Christmas action film Red One just a few months before Moana 2's premiere.

Other returning cast members for Moana 2 include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei, musician Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Thor: Ragnarok star Rachel House as Gramma Tala, and The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui. As for the already referenced new cast members, this includes Starstruck star Rose Mateo, Our Flag Means Death star David Fane, and upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch star Hualalai Chung. The new cast is rounded out by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Moana's little sister Simea and Awhimai Fraser as the shadowy new villain Matangi.

Moana 2 debuts in theaters on November 27, 2024.