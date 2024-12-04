To think that Disney almost didn’t release Moana 2 in theaters! Already one of the biggest hits of the year (the movie isn’t even a week old) Moana 2 is poised to conclude 2024 on a hugely successful note for the Mouse House. A sequel to the hit 2016 film Moana, the movie broke numerous Thanksgiving records in its debut, grossing an astonishing $225 million domestically in its first five days of release. It was just as successful overseas, even though it still hasn’t been rolled out across the world.

With $231 million domestically and another $173 million from overseas markets, Moana 2 has so far grossed $404 million worldwide. By comparison, the first Moana concluded its global run with $686 million. What this means is that the two Moana movies have now generated a combined total of over $1 billion globally. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the first Moana offered a spin on all-too-familiar Disney Princess tropes, and told the story of a sea-faring adventurer, voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho, who goes on an epic mission along with the Demi-god Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

Both Cravalho and Johnson reprised their roles for the sequel, which is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. Both movies were produced on reported budgets of around $150 million, although the first one was considerably better-reviewed. It holds a 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and was also nominated for the Best Animated Feature Academy Award. Moana 2, on the other hand, appears to have settled at a borderline “fresh” 63% score on RT. The film’s audience rating, however, stands at a far more superior 87%.

'Moana 2' Is Among the Biggest Animated Films of the Year Already

Close

Moana 2 is already among the highest-grossing animated hits of the year, having overtaken DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot. It will soon surpass the lifetime global haul of Kung Fu Panda 4 ($550 million) to become the third-biggest animated hit of the year. The last few months have been quite lucrative for the medium. Inside Out 2 ended up becoming the biggest animated film of all time, with a global haul of nearly $1.7 billion, while Despicable Me 4 almost grossed $1 billion worldwide. Also featuring Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk, Moana 2 was originally conceptualized as a streaming series, before it was retooled into a feature film.

Moana 2 is in theaters now.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda

Buy Tickets