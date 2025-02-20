Moana 2 premiered on digital several weeks ago, and the Disney sequel is finally winding down its run at the box office after becoming one of only three films to gross over $1 billion globally. Moana 2 finished this most recent weekend at the box office in the #13 spot, which is unsurprising considering it was its 12th weekend in theaters, and the Dwayne Johnson-led animated film currently stands at a domestic total of $457 million and an international total of $586 million, bringing it to a worldwide cumulative haul of $1.044 billion. After earning only $1 million this weekend and falling fast, it appears Moana 2 will fall short of reaching $1.05 billion, the first true milestone after reaching $1 billion globally.

Moana 2 premiered a few days before Thanksgiving and shattered records on its way to earning over $220 million domestically over the holiday week, including a $139 million opening weekend that saw it easily take the first place spot. Moana 2 then proceeded to earn $51 million during its second weekend in theaters and $26 million during its third weekend, drops of 63% and 48% that still weren’t enough for it to lose the top spot. It wasn’t until the weekend of December 20, nearly one month after its premiere, that Moana 2 finally handed the top spot at the box office to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which debuted alongside Mufasa: The Lion King. Moana 2 also fell behind Wicked the week of December 20, with the animated sequel grossing $13 million and the Cynthia Erivo-led musical earning $14 million.

Is ‘Moana 2’ on Streaming Yet?

Moana 2 made its digital debut on January 28, and it has since been one of the most popular movies on VOD since, competing with other goliaths like Gladiator 2 and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, but it has yet to be announced when it will begin streaming on Disney+. Disney generally releases its movies on streaming around 100 days after they debut in theaters — Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 26 and hit Disney+ on November 12 (109 days) — and if Moana 2 follows a similar model, the film will likely premiere on the streamer sometime in the middle of March.

Moana 2 is still playing in select theaters, and the film is also available on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Moana 2 on Prime Video.