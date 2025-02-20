Moana 2 premiered on digital several weeks ago, and the Disney sequel is finally winding down its run at the box office after becoming one of only three films to gross over $1 billion globally. Moana 2 finished this most recent weekend at the box office in the #13 spot, which is unsurprising considering it was its 12th weekend in theaters, and the Dwayne Johnson-led animated film currently stands at a domestic total of $457 million and an international total of $586 million, bringing it to a worldwide cumulative haul of $1.044 billion. After earning only $1 million this weekend and falling fast, it appears Moana 2 will fall short of reaching $1.05 billion, the first true milestone after reaching $1 billion globally.

Moana 2 premiered a few days before Thanksgiving and shattered records on its way to earning over $220 million domestically over the holiday week, including a $139 million opening weekend that saw it easily take the first place spot. Moana 2 then proceeded to earn $51 million during its second weekend in theaters and $26 million during its third weekend, drops of 63% and 48% that still weren’t enough for it to lose the top spot. It wasn’t until the weekend of December 20, nearly one month after its premiere, that Moana 2 finally handed the top spot at the box office to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which debuted alongside Mufasa: The Lion King. Moana 2 also fell behind Wicked the week of December 20, with the animated sequel grossing $13 million and the Cynthia Erivo-led musical earning $14 million.

Is ‘Moana 2’ on Streaming Yet?

Moana 2 made its digital debut on January 28, and it has since been one of the most popular movies on VOD since, competing with other goliaths like Gladiator 2 and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, but it has yet to be announced when it will begin streaming on Disney+. Disney generally releases its movies on streaming around 100 days after they debut in theaters — Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 26 and hit Disney+ on November 12 (109 days) — and if Moana 2 follows a similar model, the film will likely premiere on the streamer sometime in the middle of March.

Moana 2 is still playing in select theaters, and the film is also available on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Moana 2 on Prime Video.

Moana 2
PG
Animation
Comedy
Fantasy
Musical
Adventure
Release Date
November 27, 2024
Runtime
100 Minutes
Director
David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller
Writers
Dana Ledoux Miller, Jared Bush, Jason Hand, Ron Clements, John Musker
Prequel(s)
Moana

Cast

Franchise(s)
Disney