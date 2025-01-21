After Moana became a cult classic that skyrocketed in popularity thanks to the release of Disney+ in 2019, Disney made the right call by releasing Moana 2 in theaters as a full-length feature instead of sending it straight to Disney+ as a TV show, which was the original plan. Moana 2 joined Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 as one of the only three movies to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office in 2024, with $442 million coming from domestic earnings and $567 coming from international earnings. This $1.01 billion box office total is enough to make Moana 2 one of the 15 highest-grossing PG movies ever at the global box office, ahead of Despicable Me 2 ($975 million) and Despicable Me 4 ($969 million), but still behind Finding Dory ($1.025 billion) and Zootopia ($1.025 billion).

Despite it being its eighth full weekend in theaters, Moana 2 narrowly managed to cling to one of the top six spots at the box office this weekend, earning $5.9 million to defeat Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown, but fell short of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In addition to being one of the top 15 biggest PG hits ever at the global box office, Moana 2 is also just outside the list of the highest-grossing animated movies ever at the domestic box office, with its $442 million falling more than $30 million short of Frozen II despite being almost $10 million ahead of Toy Story 4. Moana 2 has also become one of the top 30 highest-grossing Disney movies ever recently, being the 28th to hit the $1 billion mark.

How Big of a Financial Success Has ‘Moana 2’ Been?

With a box office total eclipsing $1 billion, Moana 2 is safely one of the biggest profits of the year. A movie generally needs to earn two times its reported budget to break even, and anything after that is profit; Moana 2’s budget was only $150 million, meaning everything after the film hit the $300 million mark was pure net profit. Moana 2 has currently grossed 6.7 times its budget at the global box office, meaning the animated sequel starring Dwayne Johnson has earned the Disney corporation north of $700 million.

Moana 2 is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

