Disney’s Moana 2 rode a wave of positive audience response to a record debut this Thanksgiving period. The animated sequel set new benchmarks domestically, while exceeding expectations in overseas markets. Moana 2 serves as a follow-up to the original Moana, which grossed nearly $700 million worldwide in 2016, in addition to securing a Best Animated Feature nomination at the Oscars. In the years since, the first film’s reputation and popularity have only increased on Disney+. This has played a major role in Moana 2’s exceptional performance.

The movie grossed an estimated $221 million across the extended five-day Thanksgiving period, setting records for the biggest Thanksgiving debut and the biggest five-day opening of all time. It made an additional $165 million from around 48 overseas markets, for a cumulative global debut of around $386 million. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, Moana 2 opened to mostly positive response — it holds a 65% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but wasn’t as beloved as its predecessor, which sits at an astonishing 96% RT rating.

In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as the best Disney animation film since Encanto, and added that the movie expands its “world greatly, taking time to play around with these new relationships, and builds this into a universe that demands exploring.” Surprisingly, Moana 2 was destined for a Disney+ release, but was reworked into a theatrical title at some point in its production. It seems like a no-brainer now, considering how well it has done. It’s also star Dwayne Johnson’s second number one film of the month, after the disappointing Red One, which has grossed just under $80 million domestically so far.

Can 'Moana 2' Pass the $1 Billion Mark Globally?

Johnson returns to voice the Demi-god Maui — a role that he is reprising in the in-production live-action remake of the first Moana. Auliʻi Cravalho returns as the titular character, alongside Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk. The year 2024 has been exceptional for animated releases, with hits such as Inside Out 2 ($1.6 billion worldwide), Despicable Me 4 ($970 million), Kung Fu Panda 4 ($550 million), and The Wild Robot ($318 million). It’ll be interesting to see how Moana 2 matches up, considering that it is now expected to hit the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda

