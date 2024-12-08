Disney’s Moana 2 continued its remarkable box office run in its second weekend of release. The animated sequel broke records over the Thanksgiving period, and remained the number one choice for moviegoers around the world in its sophomore frame. Having already overtaken the first Moana film at the domestic box office, the movie has set its sights on passing the original in overseas markets as well. This weekend, Moana 2 passed a massive new milestone globally, reducing the distance between itself and its celebrated predecessor.

With $300 million domestically and another $300 million from overseas markets, Moana 2 has now made exactly $600 million worldwide. This puts it around $87 million shy of the first film’s $687 million lifetime global haul, which it will surpass in a matter of days. This weekend, the movie also overtook Kung Fu Panda 4’s $548 million lifetime haul to become the third-biggest animated title of the year at the global box office, behind Despicable Me 4 ($966 million) and Inside Out 2 ($1.6 billion).

This has been a banner year for animated films, and Moana 2 is keeping the ball rolling for another Disney title, Mufasa: The Lion King, set for release in a couple of weeks. Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Moana 2 opened to mixed reviews. It appears to have settled at a barely “fresh” 62% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which marks a notable decline from the first film’s 96% score. The original Moana also scored an Oscar nomination in the Best Animated Feature category.

The Two Moana Movies Have Grossed Over $1.2 Billion Worldwide

Close

Featuring returning voice stars Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, Moana 2 is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. It’s already among the five highest-grossing films of the year, behind Dune: Part Two, Despicable Me 4, Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. Interestingly, the project was conceived as a streaming series, but was reshaped into a feature film at some point during its production. Disney is betting big on the franchise, with a live-action remake of the first film currently in production.

You can watch Moana 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.