Having delivered a phenomenal box office performance so far, Disney’s Moana 2 passed a significant milestone as it entered its third week of release. The animated sequel has now overtaken its predecessor at the global box office, and is hurtling towards the $1 billion mark. Although it hasn’t been as widely embraced as the original Moana, the movie broke records over the Thanksgiving period, and has now topped the charts three times in a row. Moana 2 remains the third-biggest animated release of the year, behind two other sequels — Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2.

With $336 million domestically and another $379 million from overseas markets, Moana 2 has generated a cumulative global haul of $717 million so far. By comparison, Despicable Me 4 concluded its run with around $970 million worldwide, while Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing hit of the year, with $1.6 billion globally. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the first Moana concluded its run with just under $690 million globally in 2016. It also earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Animated Feature category, and currently holds a 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

By comparison, Moana 2 appears to have settled at a 62% RT score, which could become a factor as early as next week, when it faces direct competition in the form of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Directed David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, Moana 2 is already among the five highest-grossing movies of the year, and has propelled star Dwayne Johnson’s career box office past the $10 billion mark globally. Johnson recently starred in the critical and commercial disappointment Red One, but also earned the unique distinction of having appeared in two number one films in the same month.

