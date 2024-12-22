Despite the arrival of Mufasa: The Lion King this week, Disney’s holdover blockbuster Moana 2 is in no way playing like a film that has already completed nearly a month in release. The animated sequel passed a significant milestone at the international box office this weekend, as it approached a massive new milestone globally. Moana 2 broke records over the Thanksgiving period, and has braved all kinds of competition during its theatrical run. Not just Mufasa, the film’s audience share was also impacted this week by Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

And yet, the movie managed to hold its ground. It has now grossed around $360 million domestically and over $430 million in overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $790 million. Moana 2 will pass the $800 million milestone by Tuesday, and the $900 million mark next weekend. After that, it will set its sights on overtaking Despicable Me 4’s $970 million lifetime haul to become the second-biggest animated film of the year. The highest-grossing animated movie of 2024 remains Inside Out 2, which generated nearly $1.7 billion globally. In fact, it’s the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Moana 2 has overtaken a host of well-regarded hits, including the original Moana, which concluded its global run with just under $700 million in 2016. That movie earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Animated Feature category, and holds a 96% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Moana 2, by comparison, has received mixed reviews. It holds a barely “fresh” 61% RT rating. That being said, audiences appear to be enjoying it; they’ve given it an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as “the best animated Disney film since Encanto.”

Can 'Moana 2' Hit the Coveted $1 Billion Mark Worldwide?