Now having completed a month in theaters worldwide, Disney’s Moana 2 is sailing past global box office milestones. It’s already the third-biggest animated film of the year so far, and will soon become the second-biggest as it aims to pass the coveted $1 billion milestone globally. Moana 2 retained a spot in the top five this weekend domestically, while also passing the $900 million mark worldwide. The Christmas week has historically been a lucrative period at the box office, and Moana 2 was one of the most popular choices for family audiences.

With around $395 million domestically and another $488 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $882 million. Produced on a reported budget of $150 million — this is slightly lower than the $200 million that Pixar produces its films for — Moana 2 has already out-performed its predecessor. Released in 2016, the original Moana grossed just under $690 million worldwide, and went on to earn an Academy Award nomination in the Best Animated Feature category. The film has only grown in prominence on streaming, prompting Disney to rethink its original idea of creating a streaming series follow-up, and turning this into a theatrical franchise instead.

The show of confidence appears to have paid off. Moana 2 will soon overtake Despicable Me 4’s $961 million lifetime global haul to become the second-biggest animated hit of the year globally, behind Inside Out 2, which concluded its run with nearly $1.7 billion worldwide. It’s already among the top five hits of the year, and among the top 25 animated hits of all time. That being said, the movie hasn’t been as beloved as the original; it seems to have settled at a borderline “fresh” 61% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as compared to the first film’s 96% score. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as “the best animated Disney film since Encanto.”

A Live-Action Remake of the First 'Moana' Is Currently in Production

Moana 2 is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. Both movies also feature Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson in the lead roles. A live-action remake of the first Moana is currently in production for a 2026 release. Along with Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2 has played a key part in pushing Disney’s annual haul past the $2 billion mark domestically, and the $5 billion mark worldwide.

You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.