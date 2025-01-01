After an excellent holiday period where it amassed many millions, Disney’s Moana 2 passed a handful of new box office milestones as it completed a month in release. The animated sequel has now grossed $400 million domestically, which puts it on hallowed turf on a bunch of all-time lists. Moana 2 delivered record numbers over the Thanksgiving period, and has braved direct competition in the form of Wicked and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to emerge as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

With $400 million domestically and another $496 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $896 million. It will pass the $900 million mark today. This will put it within touching distance of Despicable Me 4’s $961 million lifetime global haul; Moana 2 has already overtaken the Illumination hit domestically, emerging as the second-biggest animated blockbuster of the year behind fellow Disney release Inside Out 2. The film’s $400 million haul also earns it a spot on the list of the 50 highest-grossing hits of all time.

It currently ranks behind Frozen and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, both of which it should be able to overtake today. Three other 2024 releases have also earned spots on the all-time top 50 list — Wicked is currently ranked 33, while Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 are ranked 12 and 11, respectively. Moana 2 is currently the 11th-highest-grossing animated movie of all time, and should break into the top 10 today, when it overtakes Frozen.

The 'Moana' Franchise Will Continue with a Live-Action Remake of the First Film

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Moana 2 serves as a sequel to Moana, which was released in 2016 to positive reviews and tremendous box office success. The movie earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Animated Feature category, and currently holds a “fresh” 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, Moana 2 has received mixed reviews, and appears to have settled at a borderline “fresh” 61% score on RT. Featuring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, the movie is expected to hit the $1 billion milestone by the end of its run. A live-action remake of the first film is currently in production for a planned 2026 release. You can watch Moana 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.