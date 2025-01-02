Disney ended what has been an excellent comeback year on a high, with Mufasa: The Lion King topping the domestic box office on New Year’s Eve, and Moana 2 retaining a spot in the top five. The animated sequel generated $4 million on December 31, having already hit the $400 million mark a day earlier. The movie has now broken into the list of the top 10 highest-grossing animated hits of all time — a remarkable achievement, considering the competitive marketplace and lukewarm reviews.

With $404 million domestically so far, the film has overtaken Frozen’s $400 million lifetime haul to become the 10th-biggest animated film of all time domestically. The list is topped by fellow 2024 release Inside Out 2, which concluded its run with over $650 million domestically. With a projected final haul of around $470 million, Moana 2 will likely overtake films such as Toy Story 3 and The Lion King to eventually claim the sixth spot on the all-time list.

Globally, the film is passing the $900 million mark as we speak, and is all set to hit the coveted $1 billion milestone. On its way, it will overtake Despicable Me 4’s $961 million lifetime haul to become the second-biggest animated hit of 2024 behind Inside Out 2. On the all-time global list of the highest-grossing animated movies, Moana 2 is ranked 18, behind Shrek 2 and ahead of Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.

