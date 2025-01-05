Having now completed over a month of release, Disney’s Moana 2 continued to sail past box office barriers both domestically and worldwide. The hit animated sequel retained a spot in the top five domestically, while nearing a hugely coveted milestone worldwide. Moana 2 is also set to overtake Universal’s Despicable Me 4 to become the second-biggest animated film of 2024, behind fellow Disney release Inside Out 2, which made over $1.6 billion worldwide.

With $425 million domestically and another $535 million from overseas markets, Moana 2 has made $960 million worldwide so far. This puts it just $9 million shy of passing Despicable Me 4’s lifetime global run. Moana 2 is now among the 15 highest-grossing animated movies in history, and is all set to become the third movie of 2024 to pass the $1 billion mark worldwide, after Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. As with most Christmastime releases, Moana 2 has witnessed incredible interest from families, and has delivered terrific holds at the box office after generating record numbers for the Thanksgiving period in its debut.

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Moana 2 has long since passed the $687 million lifetime haul of its predecessor, Moana, which was released in 2016. The sequel was originally conceived as a streaming series, but thanks to the increasing popularity of the first film on Disney+, the studio decided to pivot the project into a theatrical film. Unlike the first Moana, which was critically acclaimed (it holds a 95% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes) Moana 2 has received mixed reviews.

A Live-Action Remake of the First 'Moana' Is Currently in Production

It currently holds a borderline “fresh” 61% approval rating on RT, although its audience score stands at a far more positive 86%. The movie features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, as Moana and Maui, respectively. Johnson will reprise the role in a live-action remake of the first film, which is currently in production. Thanks to Moana 2’s success, Johnson’s career box office haul recently passed the $11 billion milestone — a much-needed victory for the star, after an uncertain last few years.

Moana 2 will be released on digital shortly, but you can still watch it in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

