Displaying remarkable resilience through the crowded Christmas period, during which it faced tough competition from several tent-pole releases, Disney's Moana 2 has achieved massive commercial success. In its seventh weekend of release, the animated sequel is all set to pass a hugely coveted global box office milestone, joining two other Disney titles in an elite club. Moana 2 broke records over the Thanksgiving period in its extended debut, and has long since overtaken the original Moana film both domestically and worldwide. It's now among the highest-grossing animated movies in history.

With around $435 million domestically and another $554 million from overseas markets, Moana 2 has now grossed a cumulative global haul of just under $990 million. Moana 2 is set to become the third film of 2024 to hit the coveted $1 billion milestone, after Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, both of which broke records in their respective categories. Inside Out 2 generated nearly $1.7 billion worldwide in its theatrical run, emerging as the highest-grossing animated movie in history. Deadpool & Wolverine, on the other hand, became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of over $1.3 billion.

Moana 2 is currently among the 15 highest-grossing animated movies of all time, and will soon enter the top 10 list. Featuring the returning Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, the movie earned mixed reviews, and appears to have settled at a borderline "fresh" 61% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the first Moana holds a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score; it also earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Animated Feature category. The first film's growing popularity on home video in the last few years is probably what prompted Disney to pivot from its initial plans of producing a sequel streaming series.

A Live-Action Remake of the First 'Moana' Is Currently in Production

Produced on a reported budget of around $150 million, Moana 2 will debut on PVOD platforms by next month, which means that it still has some gas left in the tank. In addition to pushing Disney's cumulative global haul for the year 2024 beyond the $5 billion mark, Moana 2 was also responsible for bringing Johnson's career back on course after a rough few years. He remains one of the most successful actors of all time, with his films generating a combined total of over $11 billion worldwide.

You can watch Moana 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

