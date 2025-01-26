Having already passed the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide, Disney’s Moana 2 is cleaning up its plate as it concludes its theatrical run. The blockbuster film has been available to watch on PVOD platforms for a while now, but that didn’t create much of a hurdle in its box office performance. Moana 2 retained a spot in the top five list domestically this weekend — its ninth — as it approached a new global milestone. It’s already the third-biggest release of 2024, and among the highest-grossing animated movies of all time.

With $450 million domestically and $576 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $1.026 billion. Moana 2 has now broken into the list of the 10 highest-grossing animated movies of all time, after overtaking Finding Dory and Zootopia this weekend. The movie will also likely pass Despicable Me 3’s $1.032 billion lifetime haul to firmly establish itself inside the top 10. The highest-grossing animated movie of all time is Inside Out 2, which grossed just under $1.7 billion globally last year.

Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 were the three Disney movies to pass the $1 billion mark globally last year. They also played a major role, along with Mufasa: The Lion King, in helping the studio pass the $5 billion mark in total worldwide revenue. Moana 2 broke Thanksgiving records in its debut, and fended off direct competition from Mufasa, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Wicked during the crowded Christmas frame. The movie serves as a sequel to Ron Clements and John Musker’s original Moana, which made just under $690 million worldwide in 2016.

'Moana 2' Earned Mixed Reviews