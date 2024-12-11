Moana 2’s success has been well-documented since it premiered a few days before Thanksgiving, but the film has just accomplished a worldwide box office feat known only to an elite few in 2024. Thanks to Monday, December 9, which saw the Disney sequel add another $2.5 to its domestic total, Moana 2 has officially grossed $600 million at the worldwide box office, one of only five films this year to do so. Moana 2 joins Inside Out 2 ($1.69 billion), Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.33 billion), Despicable Me 4 ($966 million), and Dune: Part Two ($708 million) in the $600 million club, after it passed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire this weekend to become one of the top five highest-grossing movies of the year.

After breaking several records during its premiere over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, Moana 2 has carved its name on several impressive box office lists both for this year and all-time. It is already one of the top 20 digitally animated movies of all time at the domestic box office, beating Up and Monsters Inc. to reach the top 20 while still trailing Shrek the Third and Minions by more than $20 million. It is also sitting comfortably as one of the top 40 highest-grossing Disney movies of all time, closing in on Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl after recently passing The Little Mermaid on Monday. In addition to it being one of the top five highest-grossing movies of 2024, it is also one of the top 40 highest-earning PG movies of all time and the 21st highest-grossing Kids' Fiction movie ever.

‘Moana 2’ Is in a Musical Battle With ‘Wicked’

Since Moana 2’s premiere, it has been fighting against Wicked for the top spot at the box office, and for the most part, winning. Before this weekend, Wicked had only beaten Dwayne Johnson’s Disney sequel once at the box office, but the tides may be turning. The box office numbers for Monday, December 9 show that Wicked once again beat Moana 2. Wicked grossed #3.3 million on Monday to Moana 2’s $2.5 million, and Wicked’s current lead of $25 million at the domestic box office appears to be safe for now.

Moana 2 is playing in theaters everywhere.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

