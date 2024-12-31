There isn’t a movie currently playing in theaters that has earned more at the global box office than Moana 2, and Disney’s animated sequel has carved its name on yet another impressive box office list during its fifth full weekend in theaters. After earning $18.9 million domestically the weekend after Christmas to bring its domestic total to $400 million with an international total of just under $500 million, Moana 2’s currently worldwide cumulative haul stands at $896 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year. In addition to sitting at #4 on the 2024 list, Moana 2 has also become one of the top 20 highest-grossing animated movies ever at the global box office, with its $896 million leaving it at #18, ahead of Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Secret Life of Pets.

Moana 2 is also just outside the top 10 highest-grossing animated movies ever at the domestic box office, with its $400 million total sitting just behind Frozen, which it will likely pass when the next batch of numbers is made available. Moana 2’s $400 million domestic total recently passed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, one of the biggest movies of 2023. Dwayne Johnson’s animated musical is also just outside the top 30 on the list of the highest-grossing sequels ever at the domestic box office, recently passing Spider-Man: Far From Home and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 while still short of Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3. Moana 2 is still hanging around in the top five at the box office, and with no new arrivals coming in the next week, it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Is ‘Moana 2’ on Streaming Yet?

Disney has not yet announced when Moana 2 will begin streaming, and the studio has also not even revealed digital release information. The animated sequel will have to go through a period where it’s available to rent or purchase on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home before it joins other Disney hits from this year, like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, on Disney+. VOD information for Moana 2 is likely coming in the next week or two, but the film will likely not hit streaming until well into the new year.

Moana 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Prequel(s) Moana

FIND TICKETS