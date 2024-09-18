The ancestors are calling Moana to go on another adventure and fans are all here for it. The highly anticipated Moana 2 is all set to build on the wayfaring legacy of its 2016 predecessor. The sequel will see the titular heroine and her trusted companion Maui charting new waters and will expand on the Polynesian culture with new characters. One such adorable character who will be introduced in the upcoming installment is Moana’s younger sister Simea, played by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a new look at the character and Simea feels like fiery little Moana. In one image both the sisters are seen standing on the beach while another sees them hanging out on a boat. With fresh color scheme and slick animation the characters certainly stand out.

Who is Simea, Moana’s Little Sister?

Image via Disney

"Simea is Moana's mini," says Lambert-Tsuda. "She is cute and energetic, so I wanted to be cute and energetic when I was saying my lines," the actor explained of her character. While most details about the animated sequel are kept tightly under wraps, it seems Simea and Moana’s relationship will be one of the running themes of the movie.

"The relationship between Simea and Moana was the most important thing to try to decode and unravel," Kevin Webb, one of the head animators, explains, as the two sisters didn't grow up together given their age difference. He elaborated, "So Moana is not only her big sister, she is a guardian and a leader to her, but she has this unique relationship where she's the only one who can speak to Simea as a peer and get to the core of her." How Moana and Simea’s relationship unfolds will be interesting to see. In Moana 2, our favorite wayfarer journeys to the far seas of Oceania after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors to connect with all her people.

The movie’s voice cast also includes Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Temuera Morrison as Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Rose Matafeo as Loto, and David Fane as Kele. Further rounding off the cast are Hualālai Chung as Moni, Rachel House as Tala, Awhimai Fraser as Matangi, Gerald Ramsey as Tautai Vasa, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei.

Moana 2 debuts in theatres on November 27.