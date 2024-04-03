The Big Picture Disney announces Moana 2 set to debut this Thanksgiving with stunning new image. Fans eagerly await the return of beloved characters.

Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise roles, while Vancouver studio takes on full-length film project. Aiming to boost after disappointing films.

Disney banking on established properties like Moana 2 to regain audience trust post-pandemic. More sequels in the works, including Zootopia 2.

Disney is setting sail for another adventure beyond the sea as Moana 2 is set to debut in theaters this Thanksgiving. While fans may still have a little while to wait before diving into the long-awaited animated sequel, the official Disney X account has revealed a brand-new image from the movie, showcasing the return of the beloved titular character.

The image features Moana sailing across the ocean, followed by what appears to be a giant sea creature. Additional details remain under wraps, but it does appear that fans are in for another visually stunning animated adventure. There is no word yet on when the trailer is set to be released, but fans can likely expect it to debut online ahead of Inside Out 2 this June. Auliʻi Cravalho will return to voice the titular character, with Dwayne Johnson also attached to return as the demigod Maui. David G. Derrick Jr. directs and writes the film, replacing the veteran duo John Musker and Ron Clements, who helmed the first installment.

The film was initially intended to be an animated series exclusively on Disney+ before eventually being changed midway through production and reformatted into a feature film. Because of this, the movie will be the first full-length film project by Walt Disney Animation’s Vancouver studio. Slated to be released on Thanksgiving, the film will be facing a competitive holiday movie season, especially as it is set to be released the same day as Wicked. However, the first Moana remains one of Disney’s most popular films to date, and the lucrative Thanksgiving weekend could give the movie the advantage that Disney needs after a string of disappointing films.

‘Moana 2’ Could be the Animated Hit That Disney Needs

Close

Disney Animation has been experiencing a turbulent past few years following the pandemic, with several significant projects, such as Strange World and Wish, underperforming critically and commercially. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Disney would return to previously established properties to build back audience trust. Alongside the highly anticipated release of Moana 2, other animated sequels are also in the works, such as Zootopia 2, which is expected to debut in theaters in November 2025, and a third Frozen installment. Until then, fans can eagerly return to another high-seas voyage when Moana sets sail on her next adventure this Fall.

Moana 2 sets sail for theaters on November 27. Check out the brand-new image from the upcoming film below, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.