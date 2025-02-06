Moana 2 has done gangbuster business for the Walt Disney Company, since its November 2024 release. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie continues to charm audiences and set up the possibility of more adventures with everyone’s favorite way-finder. However, the picture’s success did come with some controversy in the way of a lawsuit. Surprisingly, the lawsuit isn’t only focused on Moana 2, but the franchise as a whole. With so many legal details to keep track of, Collider is here to explain it all!

The Lawsuit Surrounding ‘Moana 2’ Seeks a Hefty Payout

The success of Moana 2 cannot be understated. But with said success comes a hefty price tag attached to the lawsuit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, animator/writer, Buck Woodall, has filed the lawsuit, saying that Disney ripped off his project, Bucky, and is seeking a $10,000,000 payout for the alleged stolen intellectual property. Per the lawsuit, Moana 2 does contain a number of similarities to Bucky. Like Disney’s hit sequel, Bucky focused on Polynesian culture, and both feature teenagers who defy their parents, setting out on adventures on the ocean, and face off with gods.

Woodall says he’d had exposure to the culture, which heavily influenced the unmade Bucky. Certainly, his claims of similarities are not without their merit. But they’re also not exclusive to the sequel, with Woodall claiming that he began pitching Bucky long before the first Moana was released.

Woodall’s ‘Moana’ Lawsuit Goes Back a Number of Decades