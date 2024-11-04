Moana 2 is just a few weeks away from its theatrical release, and it was recently announced that the upcoming Disney princess film will premiere its official Māori dub alongside the official English version. This was described as a world-first movement as, typically, other language dubs of movies and TV shows would tend to come much later, for example, the Japanese dub of The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out a few weeks after the English version in 2023. The Māori dub of Moana 2 will feature the return of New Zealand actress, Jaedyn Randell, who will be reprising her role as the iconic Polynesian princess, Moana, following her performance in 2017.

ABC Australia reported that Moana 2 will be the sixth Disney project to be dubbed in the Te Reo Māori language. Matewa Media's producer and filmmaker, Mia Mārama commented on this exciting news, stating that translating movies in this language allows "Māori filmmakers to own the space" and it allows children to watch a film they resonate with without having to watch the English dub first. According to the Australian news outlet, when the official Te Reo Māori dub of Moana came out in 2017, all 30 screenings sold out in New Zealand.

Randell told ABC what it was like to voice Moana in this Indigenous language, stating that what she's doing helps support her people as well as celebrate and promote the language. A 2023 Disney ANZ press release listed other projects that were also given official Māori dubs, which include Encanto, Coco, The Lion King, and Frozen.

Dubbed Content Plays a Role in Preserving Culture

Language dubbing plays a huge role in terms of preserving a culture. Not only does it provide a localized version of a film and TV show, but it also celebrates said language through popular media, allowing kids to learn more about their identity through their favorite characters and stories. In addition, it helps people, especially children, learn a second language. ABC Australia reported that the hit Australian children's show, Bluey was dubbed in over 20 languages and parents use the show to help their kids connect to their roots.

Getting local dubs of content has not always been easy. In 2021, Iceland's Minister of Education and Culture, Lilja Alfreðsdóttir sent a letter to Disney to include Icelandic in Disney+ after it was made available in the country. The Reykjavík Grapevine translated her letter to Disney's CEO, Bob Chapek, stating that Icelandic is "the core of our nation's culture and identity" and believes that exposure to the language via Disney's offerings is "vital for personal development." Fortunately, The Walt Disney Company responded via its Nordic and Baltic divisions, stating it was already taking action and would require a few months to complete.

Moana 2 enters theaters on November 27, 2024.