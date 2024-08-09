The Big Picture Moana 2 will feature Heihei and Pua alongside Moana and Maui, embarking on a new adventure.

The movie will explore uncharted territories as Moana unites the people of Oceania against underworld gods.

Moana and Maui return on November 27.

While it’s still unclear if Heihei and Pua will be featured in the upcoming live-action remake of Moana — how can they not? — fans can breathe easy for the time being. Brand-new images from the D23 floor, captured by Collider’s own Christina Radish, reveal that the fan-favorite critters will certainly return for the upcoming Moana 2 — a surprise sequel to the blockbuster 2016 film. Disney has erected massive statues of not only the rooster and the pig, but also of the titular princess, and her companion, “the shapeshifter, demigod of the wind and sea, hero of men,” Maui.

The images show Moana and Maui on a catamaran, ready for a new adventure alongside Heihei and Pua, seemingly at nighttime. Moana looks slightly older than she was when we last saw her, as she charted off to explore the vast Pacific Ocean like her ancestors. Maui, on the other hand, looks just the same. Separate photos showed his weapon of choice, a magical fishhook, positioned right next to Moana’s oar. The new movie features returning voice actors Dwayne Johnson as Maui, and Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana.

The movie was announced not too long ago, having first been conceptualized as a Disney+ streaming show. The announcement was accompanied by the additional news of a live-action remake of the first film, set to star Johnson and newcomer Catherine Laga’aia in the titular role. To be directed by Hamilton’s Thomas Kail, the live-action remake will be released in July 2026, having been delayed by a year because of 2023’s SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

'Moana 2' Will Make Landfall Eight Years After the Original

Close

Moana 2, on the other hand, will be released in November. Directed by David Derrick Jr., the movie will follow Moana on an epic adventure that will take her to the “far seas of Oceania.” She will have to unite “all the people and communities of Oceania” against the “dreaded underworld gods and many other challenging creatures.” The first film was directed by the animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, best known for having helmed the original Aladdin and The Little Mermaid movies.

Moana grossed nearly $690 million against a reported budget of over $150 million, and went on to score a couple of Oscar nominations — one for Best Animated Feature, and another in the Best Original Song category. The multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t returning for the sequel; he’ll be replaced by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear as additional songwriters, with Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i returning to compose the score and write new original songs. Moana 2 will be released on November 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.