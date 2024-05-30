The Big Picture Moana 2 trailer broke Disney records with 178M views in 24 hours, surpassing Inside Out 2 and Frozen 2.

Fans express overwhelming excitement for Moana 2, highlighting beloved characters like Moana, Maui, and Pua.

The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters on November 27, 2024, with a live-action adaptation coming in 2025.

Disney is sailing towards happier times this winter if the views for their latest movie trailer is any indication. The trailer for Moana 2, which dropped on Wednesday, has officially become the studio’s most-watched trailer for an animated movie ever, racking up an astonishing 178 million views in just 24 hours. This impressive figure blows past previous record holders, with Inside Out 2 pulling in 157 million views and Frozen 2 at 116 million views. Even Pixar’s Incredibles 2, which previously set the internet ablaze, only garnered 113 million views.

The reaction to the Moana 2 trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans expressing their excitement for the animation, the beloved characters, and the continuation of Moana’s journey. Standout characters like Moana, Maui, and Pua have been especially highlighted by audiences, with many declaring Moana as one of their favorite Disney characters of all time. The love for Moana’s story and characters is evident, as the original film, released in 2016, was the most streamed movie across all platforms in 2023, according to Nielsen. That enduring popularity set the stage for the highly anticipated sequel, which hits theaters on November 27, 2024.

The original Moana was a critical and commercial juggernaut, directed by Ron Clements and John Musker with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Foa’i, and Mark Mancina. It enchanted audiences worldwide with its stunning animation, catchy songs, and unforgettable voice performances. The film’s story, rich cultural representation, and unbelievable visual effects earned it high praise from critics and audiences alike, while also snagging two Academy Award nominations, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go.”

What Other 'Moana' Projects Are On The Horizon?

Moana 2, directed by Dave Derrick Jr., known for his work on Raya and the Last Dragon and Megamind promises to take audiences far beyond the shores of Motonui. The film will continue to explore the adventurous spirit of Moana, with returning voices Auli’i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, ready to bring more of their heartwarming adventures to the screen.

And if you can’t get enough of Moana, mark your calendars for June 27, 2025. That’s when the live-action adaptation of the original Moana sails into theaters. Johnson will reprise his role as Maui, bringing his charismatic presence to the live-action format and, while Cravalho may not be reprising her role as Moana in the live-action version, she will be involved as an executive producer, ensuring that the film stays true to its roots.

Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27. You can see the original on Disney+.

Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Dave Derrick Jr. Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk Main Genre Animation Writers Dave Derrick Jr.

