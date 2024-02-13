What can we say except thank you, because Walt Disney Animation has officially revealed that Moana 2 is on the way after a shocking announcement.

One of the best projects by Disney in recent years, 2016's Moana was widely praised as a breathtaking animated adventure. Complete with stunning animation, lovable characters, and catchy songs, it's no wonder why the film received two Academy Award nominations. Audiences everywhere instantly fell in love with the Polynesian-inspired world of Moana, with Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) herself seamlessly entering the lexicon of iconic Disney Princesses (even though she's not entirely fond of being called a princess).

Raking in nearly $700 million at the box office, it didn't take long for plans of expansion within the world of Moana to begin. In 2020, Disney announced that a new television series was in development based on Moana, though news on that project has been pretty mild since. In 2023, Dwayne Johnson and Disney surprised everyone by announcing that a live-action reimagining of Moana was in the works, despite the original film not even being a decade old. A live-action version of the beautiful oceanic world of Moana sounds excellent and all, but there were surely some fans out there who would prefer a continuation of the original movie rather than a remake. Thankfully, as if they were wishing upon a star, their wish has come true.

Earlier in February 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the previously announced Moana series was being turned into a feature film with Moana 2. Usually, when Disney announces new animated movies, their development takes several years. For example, we probably won't see the already-announced Frozen 3 or Toy Story 5 for at least another year. However, with the announcement of Moana 2, we learned that we'll be reuniting with Moana and her friends and family much sooner than you might think. To learn more about Disney's anticipated sequel and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Moana 2.

As we said, you will not have to wait long for the highly anticipated sequel. Moana 2 is set to hit screens everywhere by the end of 2024, with an official release date on Wednesday, November 27, right before Thanksgiving. The Disney sequel is releasing just one week after "Glicked" - the not-quite-as-palpable as "Barbenheimer" union of two of the summer's biggest blockbusters. While Wicked is shattering records for movie musicals, Gladiator II is still doing moderate numbers at the box office.

8 Where Can You Watch 'Moana 2'?



While the initially planned series was set to premiere on Disney+, the reworked project of Moana 2 will be releasing exclusively in theaters this holiday season. Once the film's theatrical run concludes, Moana 2 will almost undoubtedly become available to stream on Disney+ (or whatever streaming service takes its place following the upcoming Disney+ and Hulu merge).

7 Does 'Moana 2' Have a Trailer?

Following the film's surprise announcement, Disney also dropped a brief sixteen-second teaser trailer for Moana 2. All the trailer shows is a beautiful island in front of a gorgeous sunset. The iconic character of Moana steps on the island's sandy beach and blows into a conch shell, all while some beautiful music plays in the background. The teaser ends with a title card, the November release date, and an excited yell that almost undoubtedly belongs to Moana's demigod companion, Maui (Dwayne Johnson).

Disney also released an early still from the film. It shows Moana, Maui, her animal companions Pua and Heihei, and some other characters riding their boat alongside a massive whale shark.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Walt Disney Animation released a second trailer for Moana 2 on May 29, 2024, and while it also still feels very much like a teaser, it does give us a better idea of what to expect from the new movie. It appears that Moana is exactly where we left her, with her still exploring the world's oceans. The new teaser features plenty of notable moments, including the return of the coconut Kakamora pirates and the long-awaited reunion between Moana and Maui. Look closely, and you might catch a glimpse at what appears to be a younger Maui, perhaps implying we'll see what his life was like before becoming a demigod.

The new trailer also included an expanded summary, which goes over some of the film's plot details, cast, and crew members:

We were impressed with what we saw, and we knew it deserved a theatrical release. The original Moana film from 2016 recently crossed 1 billion hours streamed on Disney+ and was the most-streamed movie of 2023 on any platform in the U.S.

6 Who Stars in 'Moana 2'?

Auli'i Cravalho Moana Dwayne Johnson Maui Hualālai Chung Moni Rose Matafeo Loto David Fane Kele Awhimai Fraser Matangi Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Simea Temuera Morrison Tui Nicole Scherzinger Sina Rachel House Tala Gerald Ramsey Tautai Vasa Alan Tudyk Heihei

One of the most prominent bright spots of the first Moana was its two lead stars. The first film functioned as the breakout debut of Auli'i Cravalho as the seafaring explorer Moana. Cravalho recently starred in the musical remake of Mean Girls. Cravahlho has been officially confirmed to return to Motunui for Moana 2, even though she previously stated she would not be reprising the role for the announced live-action remake (though she is still producing).

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell. So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples cultures and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representations to come. Mahalo."

It's also impossible to forget WWE superstar and prominent member of the Fast and the Furious franchise Dwayne Johnson as the cocky demigod Maui, which showed the world that Johnson's musical chops aren't half bad. Dwaayne Johnson is also confirmed to not just be returning for Moana 2, but he'll also be reprising the part of Maui for the announced live-aciton remake.

Johnson touched on reprising his role as Maui:

Playing the character of Maui has been one of the most life-changing experiences - one of the most life-changing roles … It’s part of my culture.

Johnson further expanded on the cultural importance of bringing a character like Maui to life in the following statement:

"So much fun becoming MAUI again - a character that changed my life in many ways - including the character of MAUI being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one of my truest honors to bring to life and share. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey."

The rest of Moana 2's cast is bound to include both returning voices and all-new ones. Also returning for the sequel are Thor: Ragnarok star Rachel House as Moana's spiritual grandmother, Tala, Star Wars franchise star Temuera Morrison as Moana's father Chief Tui, and singer-songwriter Nicole Scherzinger as Moana's mother Sina. Also returning are Moana's animal companions, Pua and Heihei, with Firefly star Alan Tudyk returning to voice the latter. It's become a Disney animation tradition for Tudyk to appear in some capacity in every Walt Disney Animation project since he starred as King Candy in Wreck-It Ralph.

New cast members include Hualālai Chung as Moni, a Maui fanboy and member of Moana's wayfinding crew; Rose Matafeo as Loto, the brains of Moana's wayfinding crew; David Fane as Kele, the senior farmer of Moana's wayfinding crew; Awhimai Fraser as the villainous witch Matangi; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea, Moana's little sister.

5 What Is 'Moana 2' About?

The official plot synopsis for Moana 2 reads as follows:

"Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical 'Moana 2' takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

Bob Iger also later confirmed suspicions that the previously announced Moana show really had been turned into Moana 2. According to the Disney CEO, the decision was made because he and the Disney team were just so impressed by what the show had put together thus far that they felt it was worthy of a theatrical release:

"We were impressed with what we saw, and we knew it deserved a theatrical release. The original Moana film from 2016 recently crossed 1 billion hours streamed on Disney+ and was the most-streamed movie of 2023 on any platform in the U.S."

4 Who Is Making 'Moana 2'?

Moana 2 will be the directorial debut of David G. Derrick Jr. The sequel to a wildly successful and beloved film like Moana being one's directorial debut is certainly a high-pressure task. Gerrick Jr. is also joined by co-directors Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. That pressure is also increased by Derrick Jr. filling the shoes of Disney legends Ron Clements and John Musker, who co-directed the first film. Prior to working on Moana 2, Derrick Jr. was a story artist for the original Moana and was also in the art department for other hit animated projects like How to Train Your Dragon, Megamind, Encanto, and more. The executive producer is former Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jennifer Lee.

Many likely remember that the songs for the original Moana were created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was still riding the wave, so to speak, of the astronomic success of Hamilton. Miranda reportedly is not returning to make new songs for Moana 2. Instead, the film has amassed a quartet of Grammy-nominated artists to bring the musical world of Moana 2 to life. This list includes Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and original Moana composer Mark Mancina.

3 What Is the 'Moana' Story So Far?

The original Moana film began with the beautiful oceanic world of Moana slowly crumbling into chaos, all because the shapeshifting demigod Maui stole an ancient artifact known as the Heart of Te Fiti. This is all unknown to Moana's peaceful and remote island, as her village has chosen to stay away from the outside world. Though Moana is being prepared to become the new leader of her village, she discovers that she has a unique bond with the sentient ocean, learns that her ancestors were voyagers and explorers, and sees that something is wrong with their peaceful island. After her supportive grandmother dies, Moana ventures into the ocean, tries to find Maui, and restore the Heart of Te Fiti.

Moana eventually finds Maui but sees that he is not the infallible demigod that he is supposed to be. He comes across as vain, selfish, and deathly afraid of what the Heart of Te Fiti attracts. Regardless, Maui reluctantly agrees to help Moana, and the two's journey sees them encounter sentient coconut pirates, a giant greed-obsessed crab, and more. Eventually, they come face to face with the fierce volcanic witch Te Kā, who appears to be the source of the dwindling oceanic resources. However, Moana soon learns that Te Kā is a corrupted version of the nature god Te Fiti. Once she restores the Heart to her, Te Fiti is restored, and the world is saved, leaving Moana to continue her passion for charting its oceans.

2 Will We Get a 'Moana 3'?

Image via Disney

Some of us here at Collider have had the chance to see Moana 2 a few days early. Collider's own Ross Bonaime praised the sequel as a solid follow-up to Moana as an "expansive sequel" that feels right at home in Moana's magical oceanic world. Of course, we don't want to give too much away, but if the film's end-credits scene is any indication, this won't be the last installment in this beloved franchise.

1 Is the Original 'Moana' Streaming Online?

Want to fully catch up on the story of Maui and Moana before the sequel? Thankfully, the original Moana is currently available to stream online. As you might expect, the only place to stream the beloved modern classic is on Disney+. The streaming giant has and continues to be your one-stop shop for all of your Disney-related content, be that animated films like Moana or other iconic franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and more. Despite Moana 2's development, the live-action remake is also reportedly still on the way for a theatrical release.

Moana 2 premieres exclusively in theaters on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Find showtimes and tickets using the link below:

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker

