Two upcoming movies on Disney's slate which are among the studio's most anticipated flicks of all-time just got a colossal release update. Disney has officially announced that both Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King will play in IMAX theaters in addition to standard formats. Moana 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 27, and Mufasa: The Lion King has been slated to release on December 20. The potential competition for Mufasa: The Lion King is unclear as the full release schedule has not been unveiled, but Moana 2 will compete with Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, which has been set for release on November 22 and will also play in IMAX. Wicked will also release the week before on the same day as Gladiator 2, so there will be significant competition for strong box office numbers around Thanksgiving.

Moana 2 will see Dwayne Johnson return to the role of Maui, with Auli'i Cravalho also reprising her role as the titular character, and Alan Tudyk and Temuera Morrison playing Hei Hei and Chief Tui. David G. Derrick Jr. will co-direct the film along with Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, with a script from Miller and a laundry list of others receiving credit for the characters. As for Mufasa: The Lion King, Aaron Pierre will voice Mufasa, which will mark two major projects for him in 2024 as his recent action thriller, Rebel Ridge, is currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts. Mufasa: The Lion King has also assembled a star-studded ensemble consisting of Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Mads Mikkelsen, and more, with Barry Jenkins directing a script from Jeff Nathanson.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Disney Movies Ever?

Since releasing earlier this year, Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing Disney movie ever (excluding Marvel and Star Wars movies), and one of the 10 highest-earning movies of all-time, currently sitting in the #8 spot. 2019's Lion King is also one of the top earners at the lifetime box office, falling just short of Inside Out 2 at over $1.6 billion. Other notable entries to the list include Frozen 2, which grossed $1.45 billion, Frozen, which earned $1.27 billion, and 2017's Beauty and the Beast, which grossed $1.26 billion.

Moana 2 will release on November 27 and Mufasa: The Lion King will follow on December 20. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the original Moana, now streaming on Disney+.

Moana 2

