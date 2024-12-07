Disney's Moana 2 is riding high on a wave of success, officially outpacing the 2016 original Moana at the box office and making it "make way, make way". The sequel, which brings back Dwayne Johnson as Maui and Auli'i Cravalho as Moana herself, has set sail on a record-breaking course, projected to rake in $55 million to $60 million in its second weekend, a feat rarely seen in the post-Thanksgiving “calm seas” at the box office. For comparison, Frozen 2 held the previous record for this frame with $35.1 million in 2019, but Moana 2 is blowing it out of the water. After an epic $139.7 million opening weekend, Moana 2’s momentum has only slightly ebbed, with an estimated $11 million to $12 million haul on Friday alone, which has already put it past the original film's domestic haul of $248.7 million, and that's in just a week.

What Other Records Has 'Moana 2' Broken?

The success is going beyond the horizon at this point, as the movie had already claimed the title for the biggest opening ever for a Walt Disney Animation Studios film, surpassing Frozen 2’s $130.3 million debut. The film also broke Disney's preview records with a massive $13.8 million, marking the studio's best Tuesday preview and the second-highest ever for an animated movie, just behind Incredibles 2 ($18.5 million). Johnson also nabbed a personal milestone with Moana 2 and his holiday release with Amazon MGM, Red One, as he became the first Hollywood star to have two No. 1 openings in the same calendar month, with Moana 2 delivering his second-best 3-day opening weekend ever, trailing only Furious 7 ($147.1 million).

Global Box Office Records

Record Amount Rank Films Surpassed Biggest 2024 Global Debut $386.3M 2nd Behind Deadpool & Wolverine ($444.7M) Highest Animated Global Opening $386.3M 3rd Behind Super Mario Bros. ($377.2M) and Frozen 2 ($358.2M) Biggest Global Musical Opening $386.3M 3rd Behind Beauty and the Beast ($357M) and Barbie($356.3M)

International Box Office Records

Record Amount Rank Markets/Achievements Biggest 2024 International Debut $163.8M 2nd Behind Deadpool & Wolverine($233.1M) Highest Animated International Opening $163.8M 2nd Behind Inside Out 2 No. 1 Opening Markets Almost all 1st in most markets Except China (close 2nd) Highest Animated Weekend of All Time Not Specified Record Set France, Poland, UAE, and others Best Disney Animation Opener Not Specified Record Set Latin America, Australia, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey

Moana 2 is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker

