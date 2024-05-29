The Big Picture A new Moana 2 poster has been released, sending her on a new adventure with Maui.

The sequel was planned after 2016's hit success, with a live-action remake also in the works.

Moana 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024.

Moana is off on a brand-new adventure across the ocean as Disney released a new poster for the upcoming sequel, Moana 2. Auli'i Cravalho will reprise her role as the Polynesian Disney Princess, Moana, as she's back on her boat to traverse the seas once more Disney has released numerous teaser images, as well as a trailer, for Moana's second installment, most of them featuring Moana off on a new journey and the creatures that she meets along the way. Alongside this poster, Disney also released a new teaser trailer, where she's reunited with Maui (played by Dwayne Johnson) and plans to leave her home once more thanks to a "call from their ancestors."

The first Moana film was released in 2016, and it earned over $643 million at the worldwide box office. The movie was loved by fans and critics, as it received a certified fresh critics score of 95 percent and an average audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its release, the film was nominated for multiple awards and won a Grammy for "Best Song Written for Visual Media." Due to Moana's success, not only will a sequel be released, but also a live-action adaptation as well.

What Do We Know About 'Moana 2?'

Moana 2 was first announced in February 2024 by Walt Disney CEO, Bob Iger. Originally, the film was planned to be released on Disney+ as a series, but it has been reworked into a film that will be released before Thanksgiving.

At the moment, the plot of Moana 2 reads "Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced." So far, Cravalho and Johnson are the only names attached to the project and the rest of the cast list has yet to be announced.

The sequel will feature a new director, named David G. Derrick Jr. and this sequel will be his first animation directorial project. Prior to the sequel, he worked as a story artist on the first Moana film. He was also involved in a variety of Disney projects, such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, and Strange World, just to name a few. Unfortunately, it was reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda will not return to offer his musical talents for the film.

Moana 2 will be making waves towards theaters on November 27, 2024. The original movie is treaming now on Disney+.

