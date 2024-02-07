The Big Picture Moana 2 is officially happening and will hit theaters this November.

Moana 2 is happening, according to Deadline. Bob Iger, the Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company, made the announcement during a CNBC interview, with Walt Disney Animation Studios launching a teaser for the sequel shortly afterwards. The first movie made $682 million at the global box office upon release, and it's received high viewership on streaming platforms during the years since it was launched on the big screen. A television series based on the property was in development for Disney+, but due to the film's massive popularity, the studio turned the concept into a sequel meant for theatrical release.

In the first teaser for Moana 2, the titular character can be seen arriving at a beach, using a shell to announce her presence. The sequel will hit theaters on November 27, around eight years after the first installment premiered on the big screen. The second movie will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr., who previously worked on titles such as Raya and the Last Dragon and Megamind. The music for Moana 2 will be written by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, taking over from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the songs for the first movie.

The premise of Moana 2 follows Moana and Maui embarking on a new journey alongside brand-new characters. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Auli'i Cravalho, who was recently seen in this year's Mean Girls, voiced Moana in the original movie, while Dwayne Johnson portrayed the role of Maui. Moana was nominated for two Academy Awards after its release, in both the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song categories. The critical acclaim received by the movie, alongside its strong box office performance, have made Disney feel confident about the franchise's expansion.

'Moana' as Disney's Next Big Franchise

Moana 2 is only one of the projects related to the character Disney is currently working on at the moment. A live-action retelling of the first movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 27, 2025, merely a few months after the animated sequel premieres. Dwayne Johnson is set to reprise his role as Maui in the live-action version, and while Auli'i Cravalho won't return to the role of Moana, she's attached to the movie as an executive producer. Before Moana 2 was announced, the studio was working on the new animated story as a series for Disney+, opting for a theatrical release instead.

Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27, 2024. The first Moana is currently streaming on Disney+. Check out the short teaser below:

