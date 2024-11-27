Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere, and along with the release of such a highly-anticipated sequel always comes comparisons to the original. The first Moana earned a nearly flawless score of 95% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a general audience rating of 89%. The sequel matches the audience's rating of 89% at the time of writing. However, the critic's score falls well below the rating from the original, as Moana 2 currently sits at a 69% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. While this is subject to change, this 69% score also comes from 97 reviews, meaning that it’s possible for Moana 2’s critic's rating to rise or fall, but it likely will stay relatively close to where it is, as the median would need tons of reviews to see a heavy shift in the score.

As is the case with many sequels that perhaps weren’t originally planned but were worked in due to strong box office performances, Moana 2’s biggest criticism is that it isn’t as inspired as the original, often leaning too much into what made the first successful. The problem is, that usually only works once, as audiences typically require something fresh and new to make a sequel feel like something more than a cash grab, especially for something like Moana which grossed over $640 million at the worldwide box office in 2017. The strong audience score for Moana 2 is a solid indicator that the film will perform just as well if not better than the first at the box office, as early predictions have Moana 2 beating the openings of both Wicked and Gladiator 2.

Who Stars in ‘Moana 2’?

Auli’i Cravalho is back to reprise her role as the titular character in Moana 2, with Dwayne Johnson also starring as the demigod Maui. Also reprising their roles from the highly successful first film are Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui and Alan Tudyk as Heihei, with Hualalai Chung and Rose Matafeo playing Moni and Loto, respectively. Jemaine Clement and Ata Johnson also star in the film as well. Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller, Bek Smith, and Bryson Chun are all credited as writers on Moana 2, with David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Ledoux Miller all directing.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

