Moana 2 was a global smash at the box office, and now it's finding its way to streaming this week. In advance of the film's streaming debut on Disney +, Moana 2's directors and producers discuss the animated hit in a new Collider-exclusive featurette. Moana 2 will be released on Disney+ on March 12, 2024.

The featurette sits down with the movie's creators, including director/writer Dana Ledoux Miller, directors Jason Hand and David G. Derrick, Jr., and producers Christina Chen and Yvett Merino. The first topic of discussion is the details that viewers will be able to spot on a second (or third, or fourth...) viewing. That includes the animation of background characters, including Moana's young "fan club," the Moana-Bes; the details in the film's musical numbers; and meaningful design elements when Moana gets "powered-up" at the film's climax.

The topic of favorite Disney movies comes up as well; they range from decades-old classics like Pinocchio and Bambi to more modern fare like Encanto and Big Hero 6. They also discuss the film's deleted scenes, which include a scene in which Moana swims underwater to find a petroglyph, and a greater exploration of the coconut-like Kakamora pirates. They're excited for viewers to see them, as they'll also be available on Disney+ this week when Moana makes its debut there.

What Is 'Moana 2' About?

Three years after the events of the first film, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) still yearns for adventure, and seeks out other island-swelling people. In a vision, she learns that the storm god Nalo sunk the island Motufetu, which connected all the ocean's peoples; she also foresees that continued isolation will eventually doom her own people. Thus, she sets out with a new crew to raise Motufetu from the depths. Unbeknownst to her, her old friend, the shapeshifting demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), is also on the same quest...but has been waylaid by the bat-goddess Matangi (Awhimai Fraser). Before the two can unite, a treacherous voyage awaits, plagued by storms, Kakamora pirates, and an immense clam...and that's before they face Nalo himself.