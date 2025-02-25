Disney+ has announced when Moana 2 will be available for streaming on Disney+. According to Variety, the animated sequel will be making its way to the platform's catalog on March 12. The announcement comes three months after the movie premiered in theaters, where it earned more than $1 billion at the global box office. Moana 2 was originally meant to be a television series on Disney+. After being turned into a theatrical release, the story turned out to be a major hit for the Walt Disney Company. Families from all over the world will finally be able to enjoy this musical adventure from the comfort of their homes.

Moana 2 follows the titular hero voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, a couple of years after audiences saw her for the last time. As the leader of her community, Moana has plenty of responsibilities that keep her emotionally tied to her home. But the peace in Motunui didn't last for long. After receiving an impactful vision, Moana decides to sail beyond the limits of her imagination in order to connect her island with other communities. The young woman decided to bring Maui (Dwayne Johnson) along for the ride. The demigod of the wind and sea was eager to be reunited with his close friend.

Moana 2 was directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. Before being hired as one of the directors of the musical sequel, Derrick had worked with the studio as a story artist for titles such as Encanto and the recent iteration of The Lion King. Jason Hand had been a part of the Walt Disney Animation Studios team for more than a decade before he was given the responsibility of bringing Moana 2 to the big screen. And while Dana Ledoux Miller didn't have much involvement in the animation industry before this sequel came along, the filmmaker still made sure the return to Moana's world was an enjoyable experience for viewers.

