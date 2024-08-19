The Big Picture Temuera Morrison is returning for Moana 2, lending both his speaking and singing voice to Chief of Motunui.

Temuera Morrison, the speaking voice for Moana's father, Chief of Motunui, in the first movie, is set to reprise his role in Moana 2. That’s not all! This time around, he also intends to lend his vocal talents to his character in the second installment of the fan-favorite Disney movie.

According to Agents of Fandom on X (formerly Twitter), Joseph Deckelmeier announced at Fan Expo Chicago that Morrison will not just be voicing Chief of Motunui but will also be the singing voice behind the man in the highly-anticipated installment. In the first movie, the songs were brought to life by Christopher Jackson. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson are also set to reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively.

The cast for Moana 2 will also see the return of Alan Tudyk as the crazed chicken Hei Hei and Nicole Scherzinger as Moana’s mother, Sina. The movie will also see some new cast members jump on the bandwagon, including Rose Matafeo, who plays a young woman from Moana’s tribe named Loto — she designs and maintains the ship. Newcomers also comprise David Fane as Kele, an elder in the community responsible for the vegetables, and Hualālai Chung as Moni, a youngster fan of Moana.

The Trailer for 'Moana 2' Exceeded All Expectations

The highly anticipated trailer for Moana 2 dropped on August 11, 2024, and fans are waiting with bated breath for the movie to hit theatres later this year on November 27, 2024. The sequel to Moana was initially supposed to be a Disney+ series, but the story was later turned into a feature film.

The story in Moana 2 is set to take a 3-year leap from where the original film left off. Disney’s official synopsis hints at the plot of Moana 2, centered around how she receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, leading Moana to journey to the far seas of Oceania into dangerous, long-lost waters. The synopsis ends on an exciting note, setting the tone for the film with the following words :

“For an adventure, unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Naturally, considering that Disney original movies boast banger soundtracks, Moana 2 will grace screens with a fresh set of original music! However, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who handled the soundtrack for Moana, will not be returning. Moana 2 will see Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear taking over the soundtrack for the coveted second installment. Fans have only been graced with a peak at one song, “We’re Back,” the first look for which was part of the footage shown at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this year.

Moana 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024. In the meantime, you can watch Moana on Disney+.

