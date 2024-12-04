It’s no secret that Moana 2 has been one of the biggest success stories of the year at the box office, and the film is closing in on another animated hit from 2024 that has been raking in cash for two months. As of the latest numbers coming in for Monday, December 2, Moana 2 has grossed $231 million domestically and $173 million internationally for a cumulative haul of over $400 million worldwide. This $173 million in foreign markets is particularly interesting, as it not only puts the film in the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year internationally but also roughly $5 million behind The Wild Robot, another major animated hit that currently stands at a $321 million worldwide haul. The Wild Robot has earned more than Moana 2 internationally, but much less domestically, with its current total in the U.S. at $142 million.

This is far from the only box office accomplishment that Moana 2 has claimed after only one full week in theaters. It opened with a whopping $139 million during its first weekend, which amounted to a $225 million domestic total during the five-day Thanksgiving opening, the highest of any movie ever. Moana 2 is also already one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, currently sitting in the #8 spot after recently passing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4, but just narrowly trailing Wicked and Dune: Part Two. It is also already one of the 100 highest-grossing sequels of all time, falling in the #93 spot but set to rise further in the coming weeks.

When Will ‘Moana 2’ Begin Streaming?

Disney has not yet announced when Moana 2 will begin streaming, and it will likely be some time before this information is made available considering the film’s impressive box office numbers. Disney is also attached to the first and second-highest-grossing movies of the year with Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, and each film began streaming a few months after it first premiered in theaters. If Moana 2 follows a similar path to Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, it will likely begin streaming on Disney+ sometime around March, or perhaps earlier considering it was originally planned as a Disney+ project.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Studio(s) Walt Disney Pictures , Walt Disney Animation Studios

