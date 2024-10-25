Moana 2 is setting its sails to go around the world once again. The sequel to 2016’s fan-favorite feature is highly anticipated by fans who are looking forward to another sea adventure full of surprises. The marketing for the sequel has rolled out with various images, trailers, and character teases that further add to the hype around the film. Fans can now book their tickets as soon as this coming Monday, IMAX revealed in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

A new teaser has also been unveiled that shows the rag-tag group Moana has recruited for this adventure. While there are some islanders with her and Maui on the boat, the most interesting character seems to be a pig, who will certainly give Heihei a run for his money. It’ll be fascinating to see how Moana and her new recruits will fare in the sequel.

What Do We Know About ‘Moana 2’

Building on the massive success of the original feature, Moana 2 was initially imagined as a Disney+ release. However, the movie's theatrical release was later announced, which made the fans of the original Moana very happy. In Moana 2, our titular heroine will set sail after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. Moana must journey with her friends to the far seas and into the long-lost waters for an adventure unlike any other. On this quest, Moana will be accompanied by Maui and her new crew, which are teased in the new clip.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who voices demigod Maui, previously shared his excitement, "So much fun becoming MAUI again - a character that changed my life in many ways - including the character of MAUI being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.” He further shared the cultural significance of the movie adding,

“The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one of my truest honors to bring to life and share. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey."

The movie features Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana; Johnson as Maui; Temuera Morrison as Moana’s father, Tui; Nicole Scherzinger as his wife, Sina; along with Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, Hualālai Chung as Moni, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. David Derrick Jr. directs the film as his feature directorial debut, which he co-wrote with returning scribe Jared Bush.

Moana 2 will splash into theaters on November 27. You can check out the new teaser above and learn more about the film with our guide here.