After the first Moana earned over $680 million at the worldwide box office and became a hit on Disney+ over the last few years, it wasn’t surprising to see its sequel deliver even more extraordinary numbers. After debuting in theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2024, Moana 2 has now grossed $435 million domestically and $555 million from international markets for a worldwide haul of $990 million. This $990 million worldwide total is enough to help Moana 2 become one of the top 15 highest-grossing PG movies ever, recently passing Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 4, but still falling short of Finding Dory and Zootopia. Moana 2 will also likely pass $1 billion in the next few days, and surely by the start of next week.

In addition to being a standalone success for Disney, now grossing north of six times its reported budget of $150 million, Moana 2 has helped Dwayne Johnson’s global career box office haul reach $15 billion, an unbelievable amount known only to a select few stars. Disney’s animated sequel has also left its mark on a slew of all-time and 2024 box office lists, including being one of the top 15 highest-grossing animated movies of all time globally, as well as the third highest-grossing movie of 2024, falling short of only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. Moana 2 is also one of the 100 highest-grossing movies ever made by all metrics that exclude inflation; it is the 33rd highest-grossing movie domestically, 93rd internationally, and 55th globally at the all-time box office, as well as one of the 20 highest-grossing Disney movies ever domestically.

Has Streaming Information Been Announced for ‘Moana 2’?

Disney has yet to reveal when Moana 2 will begin streaming, and the film has not even begun its digital run, where it will go up for sale on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. The animated sequel has still been consistently producing strong box office numbers, but the time is likely drawing near for Disney to give fans the option to watch Moana 2 at home. Many people think this hurts box office return, but Wicked recently premiered on digital and earned a whopping $70 million during its first week, significantly more than it would have earned at the box office in that late stage of its theatrical run.

Moana 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes

FIND TICKETS