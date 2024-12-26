It’s been over a month since Moana 2 premiered in theaters, but that hasn’t stopped the Disney animated sequel from continuing to be a juggernaut at the global box office. During its fourth full weekend in theaters, Moana 2 earned $13.4 million before Christmas, a 50% drop from the previous weekend to finish in fourth place, behind Sonic 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Wicked. Dwayne Johnson’s latest film also started the week with a strong $4.1 million, a 132% rise from last Monday, which has helped it become one of the top 20 highest-grossing PG movies ever at the domestic box office. Moana 2’s domestic box office total sits at $363 million, with $440 million from international markets for a global cumulative haul of $803 million.

Becoming one of the top 20 highest-grossing PG movies of all time is far from Moana 2’s biggest accomplishment. It is also the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2024 at the domestic box office, behind only Wicked, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Inside Out 2. The film is also set to become one of the top 15 highest-grossing animated movies ever domestically in the next few days, poised to pass Despicable Me 2 after moving over Despicable Me 4 not long ago. At the worldwide box office, Moana 2 has earned far more than both Wicked and Dune: Part Two, with its $803 million worldwide haul being enough to land it in fourth place globally, but still more than $150 million shy of the fourth Despicable Me movie. After opening with a whopping $139 million domestically, Moana 2 has continued to decimate the box office competition for more than a month now.

Is ‘Moana 2’ on Streaming Yet?

Disney has not yet announced any streaming information for Moana 2, which is unsurprising considering the film is still hanging around the top of box office charts. Before it’s announced when Moana 2 will begin streaming, it will also have to go through a VOD period on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home, where it will be available to rent or purchase. Once Moana 2 does begin streaming, it will join other Disney hits this year like Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 on Disney+.

Moana 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

