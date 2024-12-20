Moana 2 has found success like few others at the box office this year, grossing $344 million domestically and $379 million in foreign markets to help its global cumulative total reach $723 million. As it currently stands, Moana 2 is the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, as well as the fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically and the eighth-highest-grossing movie of 2024 internationally. The $344 million domestic total has helped Moana 2 become one of the top 50 highest-grossing sequels ever, currently in the #46 spot. The Dwayne Johnson-led Disney sequel recently passed Thor: Love and Thunder and Spider-Man 3 once it got inside the top 50, and it’s just short of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers but further behind Despicable Me 4 and Despicable Me 2.

Produced for an estimated budget of only $150 million, Moana 2 will finish its theatrical run as one of the most profitable movies of the year, earning the Disney corporation well into the nine figures along with the studio’s other productions like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. Moana 2 is also one of the top 75 highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office, having the might to overcome The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and Spider-Man: Homecoming, but still needing a sizable boost to pass Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. As far as digitally animated movies go, Moana 2 is also one of the top 20 highest-grossing ever, earning more than The Incredibles and Monsters Inc. but not as much as The Secret Life of Pets or Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

‘Moana 2’ Will Likely Lose Its Box Office Crown This Weekend

While Wicked has overtaken Moana 2 several days last week and this week at the domestic box office, Disney’s animated sequel has still stayed on top since its premiere over the Thanksgiving holiday. However, this weekend it’s all but guaranteed to drop to at least #2, and probably #3, with the release of Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Mufasa is expected to grab the top spot, while Shadow’s (Keanu Reeves) debut in the third Sonic film could easily race to #2, leaving Moana 2 and Wicked in the third and fourth spots.

Moana 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere.

