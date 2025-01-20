To hit the $1 billion mark is no easy feat, with just 55 movies ever managing such an achievement. The latest addition to this elite club is Moana 2, with the sequel to the smash-hit 2016 musical movie proving enormously popular with 2024 theatergoers. The family-friendly adventure has lit up the 2024 box office, with just two other movies managing to surpass the $1 billion mark in Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. Alas, Moana 2 is the worst-reviewed of this trio, struggling to match the impressive legacy of its predecessor and earning just 61% on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In Ross Bonaime's review for Collider, he said:

"While it’s very impressive how Moana 2 gives us more opportunities for where this story can go, as with the first film, this sequel often feels compelled to set us up for further adventures down the line."

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped tickets from flying and the movie from soaring to success, with Moana 2 looking to achieve its biggest feat yet before it leaves theaters. Officially, the sequel is just $25 million away from becoming one of the 50 highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide. There is no guarantee that Moana 2 can bridge this gap, with strong box office competition from the likes of Mufasa: The Lion King and Wicked splitting ticket sales and earning Moana 2 just $6 million domestically last weekend. However, add this to international sales and the fact it is still in almost 3,000 theaters nationwide, and Moana 2 will feel quietly confident it can make its biggest box office splash yet.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Movies Ever?

Close

Standing in Moana 2's way of the top 50 are three other billion-dollar blockbusters, namely The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey which grossed $1.014 billion, Finding Dory with $1.025 billion, and Zootopia in 50th place also with $1.025 billion. Despite such huge figures, it's shocking that these films could be so far down a list like this, with the highest earners pulling in simply staggering amounts of money. The six biggest box office successes of all time have all surpassed the $2 billion mark. In Sixth place, Avengers: Infinity War accumulated $2.048 billion, with fifth-placed Star Wars: The Force Awakens hitting $2.056 billion. Fourth place is held by the only non-21st century film in the top 45, Titanic, with $2.2 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water is in third with $2.3 billion, with Avengers: Endgame taking second place with an astonishing $2.7 billion. However, it is Avatar that rules the financial roost, with the 2009 blockbuster falling just short of $3 billion worldwide. Can the 2025 threequel go one further and hit $3 billion?

Moana 2 is just $25 million away from becoming one of the fifty highest-grossing movies of all time. You can catch the sequel in theaters now.

Get Tickets