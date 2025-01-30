Now that Moana 2 has premiered on digital platforms, things are finally winding down for Disney's animated sequel at the box office after nine full weekends in theaters. At the time of writing, Moana 2 has amassed $450 million at the domestic box office and $575 million from international markets to give it a worldwide cumulative haul of $1.02 billion, making it one of the only three movies released in 2024 to cross the $1 billion mark (Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2). This $1.02 billion global total is enough to make Moana 2 one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of all-time at the worldwide box office, landing it in the #49 spot ahead of Alice in Wonderland but still behind Despicable Me 3.

In addition to being one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies ever at the worldwide box office, Moana 2 has also carved its name on countless other box office lists, including being one of the six highest-grossing digitally animated movies ever domestically, with its $450 million being enough to move it past Shrek 2 and Toy Story 4 but not enough to overtake Frozen 2 or Finding Dory. Moana 2 is also one of the four highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, falling behind the aforementioned Deadpool and Inside Out movies, but also nearly $20 million short of Wicked, the musical film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Moana 2 has also earned just enough to become one of the top 25 highest-grossing Disney movies ever domestically, recently passing Alice in Wonderland but still behind Will Smith's Aladdin.

How Is ‘Moana 2’ Faring on Digital Charts?

As it currently sits, Moana 2 is the third-most-popular movie on Prime Video's digital charts, falling behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which currently occupies the #1 spot, and Wicked at #2. Moana 2 has only been on digital for a few days, while these other movies have had more than a week to rack up at-home purchases, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Moana 2 claim that top spot before it's all said and done. Other movies in the Prime Video top 10 purchased chart are Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Gladiator 2.

Moana 2 is still playing in select theaters, but the film is also available to watch at home on digital platforms.