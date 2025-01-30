Now that Moana 2 has premiered on digital platforms, things are finally winding down for Disney's animated sequel at the box office after nine full weekends in theaters. At the time of writing, Moana 2 has amassed $450 million at the domestic box office and $575 million from international markets to give it a worldwide cumulative haul of $1.02 billion, making it one of the only three movies released in 2024 to cross the $1 billion mark (Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2). This $1.02 billion global total is enough to make Moana 2 one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of all-time at the worldwide box office, landing it in the #49 spot ahead of Alice in Wonderland but still behind Despicable Me 3.

In addition to being one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies ever at the worldwide box office, Moana 2 has also carved its name on countless other box office lists, including being one of the six highest-grossing digitally animated movies ever domestically, with its $450 million being enough to move it past Shrek 2 and Toy Story 4 but not enough to overtake Frozen 2 or Finding Dory. Moana 2 is also one of the four highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, falling behind the aforementioned Deadpool and Inside Out movies, but also nearly $20 million short of Wicked, the musical film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Moana 2 has also earned just enough to become one of the top 25 highest-grossing Disney movies ever domestically, recently passing Alice in Wonderland but still behind Will Smith's Aladdin.

How Is ‘Moana 2’ Faring on Digital Charts?

As it currently sits, Moana 2 is the third-most-popular movie on Prime Video's digital charts, falling behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which currently occupies the #1 spot, and Wicked at #2. Moana 2 has only been on digital for a few days, while these other movies have had more than a week to rack up at-home purchases, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Moana 2 claim that top spot before it's all said and done. Other movies in the Prime Video top 10 purchased chart are Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Gladiator 2.

Moana 2 is still playing in select theaters, but the film is also available to watch at home on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Moana 2 on Prime Video.

Moana 2
PG
Animation
Comedy
Fantasy
Musical
Adventure
Release Date
November 27, 2024
Runtime
100 Minutes
Director
David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller
Writers
Dana Ledoux Miller, Jared Bush, Jason Hand, Ron Clements, John Musker
Franchise(s)
Disney

Cast