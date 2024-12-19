Moana 2 may be in danger of losing its top box office spot this weekend with the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, but that hasn’t stopped Disney’s animated sequel from carving its name onto yet another impressive box office list. After earning $2.8 million on Tuesday, December 17, Moana 2’s domestic total now stands at $342 million, making it one of the 75 highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office. Moana 2 has recently moved past major comic book blockbusters like Joker, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Guardians of the Galaxy, while still falling just short of Thor: Love and Thunder, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and American Sniper. Moana 2 has also earned $380 million internationally for a global haul of $722 million.

Moana 2 recently passed Dune: Part Two to become the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year, and also one of the only five to reach $700 million at the global box office. Moana 2 has its work cut out for it if it wants to climb any higher on the global box office rankings, as it would need another $250 million to reach the same heights as Despicable Me 4. In addition to being one of the top 75 highest-grossing movies ever domestically, Moana 2 is also one of the 18 highest-earning animated movies ever at the domestic box office, recently passing Shrek the Third and Monsters University, but still falling short of Minions: The Rise of Gru and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Moana 2 is also one of the eight highest-grossing movies of the year internationally, recently passing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Will ‘Moana 2’ Drop to #2 or Even Further This Weekend?

Moana 2 is expected to lose the top spot this weekend to Mufasa: The Lion King, but the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 may see Dwayne Johnson’s animated sequel dip even further in the rankings. It looked like Wicked may have had the chops to take the top spot from Moana 2 itself, after beating the movie at the daily box office several times last week and again to kick off this week, but the release of Mufasa and Sonic 3 will all but ensure both movies dip outside the top two.

Moana 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

