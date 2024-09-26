Walt Disney Animation Studios has just released a new trailer for Moana 2, the sequel that will take the charismatic protagonist voiced by Auli'i Cravalho into uncharted territory. Previous looks at the sequel revealed that the protagonist has become an older sister in the time since the events of the first movie. The relationship between the two siblings will be crucial to understanding the themes behind the premise of Moana 2. A couple of years after saving her community from Te Fiti, Moana must sail once again to find out more about her past.

The titular character won't be the only person making a comeback in Moana 2. Maui (Dwayne Johnson) will once again join Moana in her quest to save Motunui. Johnson returns to the role he voiced eight years ago, before portraying Maui yet again in the live-action iteration of the story Disney is currently developing. In the new trailer for Moana 2, Maui declares that he misses the antagonist from the previous installment, after taking a look at the threats he and Moana will have to face this time around. The new trailer also brings a preview of one of the songs that will be featured in the musical adventure for the entire family.

Moana 2 was originally conceived as a television series meant to be released on Disney+. But after the disappointing box office performances of original stories such as Wish and Strange World, Disney reportedly decided to rework the project for the big screen. The theatrical sequel is co-directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller.

The Future of 'Moana'

Lin-Manuel Miranda didn't return to write the original songs featured in Moana 2. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear were given the responsibility of figuring out how the characters of the sequel would express themselves through music. Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i will compose the original score heard in the upcoming adventure. After Moana 2 premieres in theaters, Disney will continue to work on the live-action version of the first installment that has been scheduled to be released in theaters on July 10, 2026. Catherine Laga'aia will take over the role of Moana from Cravalho in the upcoming blockbuster directed by Thomas Kail. The director previously worked with the studio on a professionally recorded performance of Hamilton.

Moana 2 will premiere in theaters in the United States on November 27, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can watch the original Moana on Disney+.

Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Dave Derrick Jr. Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk Main Genre Animation Writers Dave Derrick Jr. Studio(s) Walt Disney Pictures , Walt Disney Animation Studios Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures prequel(s) Moana Franchise(s) Disney Expand

Watch on Disney+