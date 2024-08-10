The Big Picture Moana 2 will see Moana as a leader of land and sea, with Dwayne Johnson returning to sing in the sequel.

The film will feature an elemental villain, promising a "storm of all storms" to challenge Moana.

Attendees at the D23 Expo were shown a new trailer, hinting at Moana's new journey and bond with her sisters.

Moana 2 is the big feature for Walt Disney Animation Studios for 2024, and it's got some big shoes (or maybe fins?) to fill if it wants to live up to the unprecedented success of Inside Out 2. The surprise sequel was announced earlier this year by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, thus confirming that the previously announced Disney+ series was now being turned into a feature film. Fans of Moana have remained curious as to how that's going to work, and during this year's D23 Expo, Disney shared some further insight into what fans can expect from the new follow-up.

During the event attended by Collider's Aidan Kelley and Taylor Gates, Cravalho revealed the story picks up with Moana being the "leader of land and sea" and she's also a big sister now. Dwayne Johnson also confirmed that he'll be singing again in the animated sequel. The villain will likely be elemental, as Johnson promises "the storm of all storms." Attendees were also shown a new trailer featuring Moana bonding with her sisters and answering a call from the ancestors.

Moana 2 picks up where the first film left off, with Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and her people following in the footsteps of their ancestors. However, the sea once again calls to Moana to embark on a brand-new voyage, reaching parts of the world that nobody has ventured to before. To accomplish this astounding goal, Moana will have to reunite with everyone's favorite shapshifting demigod, Maui (Dwayne Johnson).

What Other Films is Disney Releasing in 2024?

The box office has been kind to Disney thus far, with the Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 and Marvel Studios first R-rated movie Deadpool & Wolverine shattering records during their box office runs. Its a streak that Disney will likely want to continue for the rest of the year, particularly with Moana 2. Also set to arrive later this year is the prequel to The Lion King remake, Mufasa: The Lion King. A live-action remake of the first Moana film is also set to set sail at a later date.

Moana 2 premieres in theaters on November 27, 2024.