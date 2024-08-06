The Big Picture Dive into a bright, fun adventure with Moana 2 as Moana and Maui embark on a daring journey with new allies and ancient secrets.

Return to the beloved world of Polynesian culture as Moana answers the call of her ancestors, facing danger and uncovering her bond with the ocean.

Excitement builds as we get a new look at Moana 2, featuring returning favorites like Maui and Heihei, alongside intriguing new characters and tribes.

Among the highly anticipated animated features coming out of Disney is Moana 2. The original 2016 film was a huge hit for the studio as audiences worldwide came to appreciate the Polynesian-inspired world, heartwarming story, original songs, and a loveable titular character. As the anticipation for the sequel grows the makers have unveiled a new look at the feature.

The new clip gives us a good look at Moana and Maui sailing the seas and sets the theme of “call of the ancestors” and to “reconnect” people. It also showcases some returning characters like Moana’s trusted friend Heihei, the chicken as well as new characters and tribes we are yet to meet. Overall, the clip establishes a bright, fun, new adventure, Moana will take us on.

‘Moana 2’ Will Elaborate on Polynesian Culture

In the upcoming sequel, Moana will set sail after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. She must journey with her friends to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike any other. On this quest, Moana will be accompanied by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

Dwayne Jonson who voices the cocky demigod Maui and is also a producer on the film, previously shared his excitement about returning to the character, "So much fun becoming MAUI again - a character that changed my life in many ways - including the character of MAUI being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.” He further shared, “The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one of my truest honors to bring to life and share. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey."

The movie casts Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, Johnson as Maui, Temuera Morrison as Moana’s father Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as his wife Sina, along with Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, Hualālai Chung as Moni, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. David Derrick Jr. directs the film as his feature directorial debut, which he co-wrote with returning scribe Jared Bush.

The original animated feature was a massive hit for Disney bagging Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for song ‘How Far I'll Go.’ It garnered over $687 million at the worldwide box office and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 percent on the Tomatometer. By the looks of the upcoming film, Moana 2 seems to be building on that legacy.

Moana 2 will splash into theatres on November 27. You can check out the new teaser above and learn more about the film with our guide here.