Moana 2 is the next movie Walt Disney Animation Studios will launch on the big screen. A new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel has been released, introducing new elements of the story to audiences. The last time Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) teamed up to fight against a powerful villain, it was actually a force of nature looking for something that belonged to her. This time around, Matangi (Awhimai Fraser) could represent a major threat to the charismatic duo. The stage has been set for Moana to save the people of Motunui once again.

The new trailer for Moana 2 prepares audiences for the sequel by reminding them that the titular character is now an older sister. Chief Tui (Temuera Morrison) and Chieftess Sina (Nicole Scherzinger) might've had their issues with Moana in the past, but the family is ready to move on towards new adventures. But the mystery of Matangi will challenge the young warrior in unexpected ways. Could the unidentified character be the most dangerous villain Moana has ever faced? Or will she eventually turn into an ally, like so many Disney characters have done in the past? The answer will be revealed when Moana 2 premieres in theaters on November 27.

Moana 2 will be co-directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. The sequel was originally conceived as a series meant to premiere on Disney+. But after the studio saw disappointing box office results with Encanto, Strange World and Wish, it was time to bring a familiar face to theaters. The fact that Moana 2 would be a theatrical feature film instead of a television series was made earlier this year, taking the world by surprise.

The World of 'Moana' Continues to Grow

Moana 2 will bring back the animated characters people know and love. But Disney is currently working on new ways to expand the franchise. A live-action remake of the first Moana movie will premiere in theaters on July 10, 2026. Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui in the new movie, which will be directed by Thomas Kail. The director previously worked with the studio during the production of the Hamilton performance available for streaming on Disney+. The live-action version of Moana will feature Catherine Laga'aia as the main character, as the musical that took the box office by storm almost a decade ago returns to theaters in an entirely different way. Time will tell how far the concept of Moana will go as a franchise.

You can check out the new trailer for Moana 2 below, before the sequel premieres in theaters on November 27:

